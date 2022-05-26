DES MOINES

If you asked the Midland boys’ track and field team what they wanted out of their trip to the 2022 state meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, what the 4x200 group did Friday, May 20, would pretty much cover it.

“We wanted to break the school-record and if that got us a state medal, that would have been even better,” said Eagle Cayden Miller, who ran the second leg of Midland’s class 1A state 4x200 relay as with teammates Sawyer House, Brayden Grau and Jonny Thomsen, the foursome etched their names into Eagle lore coming through with a school-record time of 1:34.07.

“We got one of the two, so I’m pretty happy with that. We really wanted that record down here and to be able to get that means a lot to all of us.”

Not only did the Midland team break the program record in the event, but on Thomsen’s final 200-meter leg, passed several teams as the Eagles won their heat and overall just missed that medal by less than two-seconds placing 14th against the field.

“All the handoffs were great and the finish was even better,” Thomsen said. “I saw people and passed people. My teammates put me in the position to do what I was able to do in the final 200, and I got it done.”

An added bonus for the team was beating Highland.

“They had a faster seed time coming in than we did and we wanted to get them,” Grau said. “That felt good to accomplish another one of our goals.”

Lynnville-Sully claimed the class 1A state title in the 4x200 finishing with a time of 1:31.27.

“All of them ran great splits,” said Midland boys’ track coach Ben Hildebrandt. “I can’t thank Jonny and Cayden enough for helping us start to build this program the last couple of years.”

The same Eagle foursome were back on the Drake Stadium track three hours later, where they finished third in their heat and 12th overall after coming through with a 44.74 clocking in the 4x100 relay.

“Our goal was to make finals and medal,” Miller said. “So we came up short there, but we were still very happy to be down here at state competing in the 4x100.

Thomsen had another spectacular anchor leg passing four runners in the final 50-meters.

Midland missed making finals in the event by less than a second as Tripoli went on to claim the 1A 4x100 state title Saturday, May 21, posting a 43.34 clocking that topped runner-up Lisbon (43.47).

