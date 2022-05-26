Midland’s Cayden Miller, left, takes off with the baton after the first class 1A 4x100 relay exchange with teammate Sawyer House during state meet action in Des Moines Friday, May 20, where the team placed third in their heat and 12th overall posting a time of 44.74.
Midland’s Brayden Grau, right, hands the baton to teammate Jonny Thomsen for the anchor leg as with teammates Cayden Miller and Sawyer House the foursome set a school-record in the 4x200 relay with a 1:34.07 clocking that won their heat inside Drake Stadium and placed the Eagles 14th.
Midland’s Cayden Miller, left, reaches out and takes the baton from teammate Sawyer House during the first exchange from the school record-breaking 4x200 relay that won their heat and overall placed 14th in class 1A after a school-record time of 1:34.07 Friday, May 20.
Midland’s Cayden Miller, left, takes off with the baton after the first class 1A 4x100 relay exchange with teammate Sawyer House during state meet action in Des Moines Friday, May 20, where the team placed third in their heat and 12th overall posting a time of 44.74.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Midland’s Brayden Grau, right, hands the baton to teammate Jonny Thomsen for the anchor leg as with teammates Cayden Miller and Sawyer House the foursome set a school-record in the 4x200 relay with a 1:34.07 clocking that won their heat inside Drake Stadium and placed the Eagles 14th.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Midland’s Cayden Miller, left, reaches out and takes the baton from teammate Sawyer House during the first exchange from the school record-breaking 4x200 relay that won their heat and overall placed 14th in class 1A after a school-record time of 1:34.07 Friday, May 20.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Midland’s Jonny Thomsen, left, begins his journey to the finish line in the class 1A state 4x100 relay at Drake Stadium Friday, May 20, after a handoff with teammate Brayden Grau.
Pete Temple • Monticello Express
Members of the Midland school-record breaking 4x200 relay who competed at the class 1A state meet Friday, May 20, were, left to right, Jonny Thomsen, Sawyer House, Brayden Grau and Cayden Miller.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Members of the Midland 4x100 relay team who competed at the class 1A state Friday, May 20, meet, left to right, Sawyer House, Cayden Miller, Brayden Grau and Jonny Thomsen.
If you asked the Midland boys’ track and field team what they wanted out of their trip to the 2022 state meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, what the 4x200 group did Friday, May 20, would pretty much cover it.
“We wanted to break the school-record and if that got us a state medal, that would have been even better,” said Eagle Cayden Miller, who ran the second leg of Midland’s class 1A state 4x200 relay as with teammates Sawyer House, Brayden Grau and Jonny Thomsen, the foursome etched their names into Eagle lore coming through with a school-record time of 1:34.07.
“We got one of the two, so I’m pretty happy with that. We really wanted that record down here and to be able to get that means a lot to all of us.”
Not only did the Midland team break the program record in the event, but on Thomsen’s final 200-meter leg, passed several teams as the Eagles won their heat and overall just missed that medal by less than two-seconds placing 14th against the field.
“All the handoffs were great and the finish was even better,” Thomsen said. “I saw people and passed people. My teammates put me in the position to do what I was able to do in the final 200, and I got it done.”
An added bonus for the team was beating Highland.
“They had a faster seed time coming in than we did and we wanted to get them,” Grau said. “That felt good to accomplish another one of our goals.”
Lynnville-Sully claimed the class 1A state title in the 4x200 finishing with a time of 1:31.27.
“All of them ran great splits,” said Midland boys’ track coach Ben Hildebrandt. “I can’t thank Jonny and Cayden enough for helping us start to build this program the last couple of years.”
The same Eagle foursome were back on the Drake Stadium track three hours later, where they finished third in their heat and 12th overall after coming through with a 44.74 clocking in the 4x100 relay.
“Our goal was to make finals and medal,” Miller said. “So we came up short there, but we were still very happy to be down here at state competing in the 4x100.
Thomsen had another spectacular anchor leg passing four runners in the final 50-meters.
Midland missed making finals in the event by less than a second as Tripoli went on to claim the 1A 4x100 state title Saturday, May 21, posting a 43.34 clocking that topped runner-up Lisbon (43.47).
Acel and Rita Nowachek of Wyoming will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday, May 14. Axel is retired from Farmer’s Supply Centers in Delma and Rita is retired from the Midland Community School District. They are the parents of Dean (Jodi) Nowachek of Monmouth and MaryJo (Kerry) …