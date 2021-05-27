DES MOINES
Having competed in just one track meet all spring long leading up to the class 1A qualifier meet two weeks ago, not too many people expected Midland’s Jonny Thomsen to be much of a state threat.
The Midland junior proved them all wrong.
“Coming into the state meet, I had only run in two meets all year,” said Thomsen, who represented the Eagle boys in the class 1A state 100-meter dash event inside Drake Stadium Thursday, May 20, where he finished seventh in his heat and 21st overall at 11.76.
“Not my best. I was hoping for something a little closer to the 11.5 range, and have been consistently running 11.62 in practice and the meets I’ve been to, and after being here and seeing what the state track meet is all about, I really want to make it back, and hopefully in more than just a couple of events.”
Thomsen was also a member of the Midland sprint medley relay team who competed Saturday, May 22.
“Not too bad for a guy with only three meets all season,” he said. “I doubt too many people thought I’d be able to make it to state in any events, not to mention two. I’m hoping I can make it back here next year in the 100, 200, 4x400 and sprint med. That would be great.”
Eagle coach Ben Hildebrandt also knows the best is ahead for his star sprinter.
“Jonny was disappointed with his time, but that’s just how it works out sometimes at state. Crappy weather. Everyone ran a little slower than their PRs this weekend. I know he’ll some back next year even faster.”
English Valley’s Beau Flander won the class 1A 100-meter dash state championship in 11.12.