DES MOINES
Being a first-time state track and field participant can be a frightening experience for some athletes.
The pressure of competing against the best the state has to offer. The huge crowds. Mentally, it’s a lot to take in.
Midland’s Iziek Soper however, isn’t your ordinary first-time state track and field participant, and the Eagle senior came into the class 1A discus Thursday, May 20, with some pretty high expectations, even without having any state experience.
“I was hoping to place and get a medal at the state meet,” said Soper, who kept his composure amongst all the pressure and unleashed a 46-foot, 6.5-inch toss to pace 10th in his flight, and 13th overall in the 24-thrower event.
“I didn’t throw the best I could have, I guess it was just one of those days for me.”
Soper was consistent with his throws, opening with a 46-4.25 effort before coming through with his counting throw on his second attempt. The Midland star wrapped his throwing career with a 45-11.25 performance and just missed making finals.
“Iziek didn’t perform the way he wanted to,” said Eagle boys track coach Ben Hildebrandt. “I’ve spent the last 5-6 years learning how to coach sprinters. The next step for me as a coach is field events, and I did Iziek a disservice this year by not being prepared to coach him.
“He came out to help our program and I can’t thank him enough for that.”
Lawton-Bronson’s Zach Verzani unleashed a 58-11.25 throw to win the class 1A shot put state title.