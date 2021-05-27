DES MOINES
Coming into their class 1A state track sprint medley relay event Saturday, May 22, the Midland boys, as one of the last qualifiers to make it to Drake Stadium, were not expected to do much more than enjoy the experience.
Instead, Brayden Grau, Jared Crock, Jonny Thomsen and Cayden Miller made an impression on the 24-team field.
“The sprint medley boys moved up five spots from our seed of 20 coming in,” said Eagle boys track coach Ben Hildebrandt, as his Midland foursome posted a time of 1-minute, 38.27-seconds to place a solid fourth in their heat and overall were 15th in the class.
“This is a young group that I know will come back faster and I’m super-excited about their growth.”
The team, who set a new school-record with a 1:38.10 clocking at the qualifier meet, were just happy to be competing in front of a big crowd.
“We never thought we’d medal coming into the state meet, especially since we’ve been running different guys in different spots at just about every meet in this event,” said Crock, who ran the second leg of the race.
“It was at the qualifier we figured out the order that got us here to state, and we ran a pretty good time here, too. Just about as good as the week before.”
Wapsie Valley claimed the class 1A sprint medley relay team posting a state record time of 1:33.57.
“We don’t do what we did this year in the sprint med without coach Hildebrandt,” Miller said. “We owe everything to him. He’s had faith in us all year long to get the job done and it feels good to be able to reward him with this trip to state.
“Hopefully we can bring even more events back here next year.”