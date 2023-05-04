They may have shocked a few people by being able to sneak their way into the prestigious Drake Relays 4x100 relay event in Des Moines Saturday, April 29, but Justin Block, Sawyer House, Brayden Grau and Jared Crock made it their business to show the huge crowd inside Drake Stadium that they did indeed belong among the state’s elite.
Mission accomplished.
“I don’t think there were too many people at the start of the season who thought making it to the Drake Relays in anything was a possibility for us,” said Crock, who helped that Eagle 4x100 relay to a 45.39-second clocking in Des Moines, good enough to place fourth in their heat and 79th overall against the loaded 96-team field, easily topping their seed placement coming in.
“You could include all of us among that group, too. We weren’t even thinking about something like the Drake Relays at the start of the season, but when we ran our season-best time at Monticello earlier this season, all of a sudden it became at least a possibility. Our coach (Ben Hildebrandt) broke down the numbers and based on what we ran and what got teams into the Drake Relays last year, we were right there with a chance to get in. We just had to get a little faster, and at our last chance meet for qualifying, we were able to do it in Bellevue.”
The Midland team defeated Cascade (45.51), North Fayette Valley (45.55), Pella Christian (45.58) and Des Moines Christian (46.16) in their heat, the first of numerous 4x100’s to run at Drake.
“Coming in we didn’t really know what to expect. I know not too many people expected too much from us, but we wanted to go out and just do the best we could and maybe run a PR there at the Drake Relays,” Crock said. “Overall, though, this was a glorified practice for the state meet coming up in a few weeks and I think we all had some pretty good performances.
“While we were a little disappointed we didn’t get that PR at Drake, we’re still on course trying to break the 4x100 school record at Midland that was set just last season. And I think we also showed we can compete with a lot of the big schools, too.”
The Eagle 4x100 came in seeded 96th among the 96-teams invited to the Drake Relays.
“Not too bad from our team from little Wyoming,” Crock said. “It’s been a fun year, and hopefully we’re not done surprising people just yet, too.”