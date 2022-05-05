MAQUOKETA
During a spring season that has seen so many meets cancelled due to rain, wind, cold and snow, the Midland boys’ track and field team had to take what they could get as far as competition goes.
And that meant competing on back-to-back nights.
The second of the two straight meets saw the Eagles in Maquoketa Friday, April 29, where Midland scored 31 points to place sixth against the seven-team field led by a title-winning performances from Trenton Rickels in the 3000-meter run and Zain Sauer in the high jump.
Rickels claimed the top-spot by 10-seconds over Central DeWitt’s runner-up Corbin Jorgensen as the Eagle senior crossed the finish line with a time of 11:26.09.
Rickels kept the distance event scoring coming in the 1600 as well, taking fourth against the 12-runner field finishing with a 5:17.58 clocking.
Sauer flew 5-feet, 8-inches in the high jump to defeat Central DeWitt’s Colby Cornelius as well as Dubuque Wahlert’s Will Richardson and Seamus Crahan, who all cleared the bar at 5-6.
Cayden Miller (11.81) and Andrew King (1:03.75) scored in the sprints for the Eagle team taking third and fifth overall in the 100 and 400-meter dash events, respectively.
Midland relays also found some success as the sprint medley (Miller, Sauer, Caden Ballou, Brayden Grau) and 4x400 (Ballou, Miller, Sauer, Grau) both scored third after their 1:48.53 and 3:56.09 performances, respectively.
Also competing for the Eagles at the Maquoketa meet were: 100- Grau (9th, 12.54); 200- Carl Thomsen (8th, 27.67), Warren Etten (9th, 28.40); long jump- Garrett Moore (9th, 14-9.75), Thomsen (14-5.75); shot put- Kaleb Westphal (7th, 36-0), Ben Shoaff (11th, 31-3); discus- Westphal (9th, 92-5.5).
Central DeWitt was the class of the Maquoketa meet running away for the team title scoring 158 points while the host Cardinals were runner-up with 53 points. Midland topped last-place Bellevue-Marquette (11 points).
The first of the back-to-back track and field meets had the Eagles in Cascade Thursday, April 28, where a pair of third-place performances from the sprint medley and distance medley relay teams helped Midland score 24 points on the evening.
Seth Bixler, Grau, Miller and Ballou paced the sprint medley team to a 1:45.85 clocking to secure their third-place points while Ballou, Kael Cress, King and Rickels combined to tally a time of 4:10.52 in the distance medley.
Midland’s 4x200 team also scored as Ballou, Bixler, Jayson Ruley and Justin Block were eighth after their 1:43.58 performance.
Rickels scored the lone individual points on the track for the Eagles placing sixth in the 1600 after his 5:13.37 clocking while off the track Matt Sauer came through with a solid 117-10 throw in the discus to score the team fifth-place points. Cress (16-8.75) and Ruley (16-6) were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the long jump while Westphal added eighth-place points in the shot put after his 38-4.25 effort.
Also competing for the Midland team at the Cascade co-ed meet were: 100- Grau (9th, 12.31), Bixler (12th, 12.62); 200- Block (15th, 27.71), King (19th, 31.88); 4x100- Anthony Shutters, Cress, Block, Bixler (9th, 52.00); shot put- Shoaff (13th, 33-11.75); discus- Ty Jensen (10th, 105-10).
The host Cougars claimed their co-ed team title topping the 11-team boys’ field scoring 144 points.