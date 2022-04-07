Midland’s Jon Thomsen, right, and Caden Ballou compete in the 100-meter dash in Tipton Friday, April 1. Thomsen scored points for the Eagle team placing second in the event crossing the finish line with a time of 11.87-seconds.
Beth Lutgen • Staff Photo
Midland’s Jayson Ruley, left, takes the baton from teammate Carl Thomsen during distance medley relay action from the Eagles’ outdoor season-opener in Tipton Friday, April 1.
It may not have been exactly ideal conditions to open the 2022 outdoor campaign Friday, April 1, but in early April in Iowa, what more can you expect?
With temperatures hovering in the low 40s, the Midland boys’ track and field team made the most of their first opportunity to compete outside, placing 11th against the 15-team Tipton Early Bird field scoring 27 points.
The Eagles managed most of their scoring from the sprints and field events, and were led by a runner-up performance from Jon Thomsen in the 100-meter dash where he posted a time of 11.87 as the senior missed a title by two-tenths of a second trailing only Easton Valley’s Aidan Gruver (11.85).
Midland’s 4x200 relay team of Cayden Miller, Thomsen, Zain Sauer and Caden Ballou combined to post a time of 1:37.69, good enough to place third in the loaded class of 19 competitors while both Sauer (5-8) and Thomsen (18-7.5) flew fourth in the high jump and long jump, respectively.
Jamisen Dodge doubled-up points for the Eagles in the high jump soaring 5-6 to placed sixth in the event.
Also competing for the Midland boys at the Tipton meet were: 100- Miller (16th, 12.62), Matt King (29th, 13.32); 200- Seth Bixler (21st, 26.19), Dodge (28th, 26.91); 400- Bryce Rushford (29th, 1:11.50); discus- Ty Jensen (16th, 115-3), Matt Sauer (19th, 109-3), Ballou (33rd, 77-5); high jump- Kael Cress (9th, 5-0); long jump- Sauer (16th, 17-2.5); shot put- Miller (20th, 36-9.5), Kaleb Westphal (22nd, 36-1); 4x100 relay- Keegan Vaske, Bixler, Warren Etten, Wyatt Hansen (16th, 51.07); 4x200- Vaske, Hansen, Jayson Ruley, Cress (16th, 1:48.70); 4x400- Andrew King, Ruley, Justin Block, Rushford (18th, 4:33.29); sprint medley- Vaske, Ballou, Thomsen, Miller (9th, 1:44.59); distance medley relay- Block, Carl Thomsen, Ruley, King (10th, 4:49.25).
Mount Vernon claimed the team title in Tipton scoring 109 points to dominate the meet while the Eagles defeated West Branch (17 points), Easton Valley (15), Beckman (10) and Bellevue-Marquette (2).