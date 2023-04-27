ALBURNETT
It was a place where the Midland boys’ track and field team has already had some impressive success this season.
The Eagles were hoping for a repeat in Alburnett Tuesday, April 18.
They got it.
And muck like their appearance in Alburnett back on April 6, it was relays and field events that more than got the job done.
It started from title-winning performances from the 4x200 and 4x100 relays.
Justin Block, Sawyer House, Brayden Grau and Jared Crock combined for a time of 1-minute, 34.86-seconds to claim the 4x200 relay championship while the same foursome, in the exact same order, came through with a 44.79 clocking in the 4x100 to win another title.
Milo Smith, Nolan Zaehringer, Jay Bentley and Nathan Blasen paced the 4x800 relay to a fifth-place performance coming through with a time of 10:54.23 while the 4x400 closed the night with a time of 3:57.18 as Caden Ballou, Grau, Zain Sauer and Crock combined to also place fifth.
The meet started with the Eagles’ sprint medley taking ninth, good enough to score a team point as Anthony Shutters, Keagan Vaske, Alexander Eldred and Grady Sauer came through with a 1:52.94 clocking.
Off the track the Midland boys made more noise, and it started with Anthony Harrington and Matt Sauer dominating the discus.
Harrington, just a freshman, claimed the top spot with a 128-foot, 8-inch performance while Matt Sauer, another consistent scorer in the event for the Eagles much of this spring, did it again as his 124-1.5 toss placed second behind his teammate. Ty Jensen made it three Midland discus throwers in the top-4 at Alburnett taking fourth after his 118-2 effort.
The Eagles were back at it again in the high jump as well, where on April 6, they secured the top-3 spots. Tuesday night they claimed two of the top-3 as Kael Cress and Zain Sauer both flew 5-4 taking second and third in the event for the Midland team.
In the long jump Eagle athletes again double-up points as House was third after a 19-3.5 leap and Harrington fifth, landing with a 19-0 effort.
Back on the track the Midland team did get some individual scoring when Cress placed fifth in the 400-meter dash crossing the finish line with a time of 58.50.
Also competing for the Eagles at the Alburnett meet were: 100- Block (10th, 12.19), Ballou (12th, 12.36), Harrington (13th, 12.40), Zain Sauer (16th, 12.63); 200- Ethan Miller (12th, 26.00), Wyatt Hansen (16th, 27.07), Bentley (17th, 27.16), Nathan Dunfee (19th, 32.28); 400- Eldred (8th, 1:00.29), Blasen (13th, 1:12.19), Dunfee (14th, 1:12.,91); 800- Zaehringer (12th, 2:31.01); 1600- Smith (7th, 5:40.46); 4x100 relay- Jensen, Bentley, Vaske, Matt Sauer (10th, 52.46); 4x200- Schutters, Vaske, Miller, Grady Sauer (7th, 1:43.67); 4x400- Schutters, Grady Sauer, Miller, Zaehringer (11th, 4:17.46); long jump- Cress (7th, 18-3), Zain Sauer (8th, 17-5.25); shot put- Matt Sauer (8th, 36-4), Ballou (9th, 36-3), Jesse McCutcheon (20th, 26-2.5); discus- Lucas Wood (22nd, 45-2).
Midland finished with a 72-point total to take fourth in the team standings defeating Maquoketa Valley (58 points), Edgewood-Colesburg (44), Central City (14) and East Buchanan (12). Cedar Rapids Xavier dominated the Alburnett meet scoring a title-winning 171 points.
The Eagles were in Bellevue Thursday, April 20, and on an extremely cold and windy evening, managed some quality performances in limited events.
The 4x200 relay posted a time of 1:35.66 to finish a mere three-tenths of a second behind Lisbon (1:35.36) while the sprint medley team was third (1:47.85).
Zaehringer led Midland individuals on the track taking third in the 800 (2:30.34) while Smith doubled-up points in the event finishing seventh after a 2:38.03 clocking. Miller scored sixth in the 400 (1:03.18).
Field events, even with the brutal weather conditions, still posted solid performances led by a fourth-place 5-6 leap from Zain Sauer in the high jump while Harrington was fifth in the long jump (17-7).
Bellevue cancelled the discus and shot put events due to nasty field conditions.
Also competing for the Eagles in Bellevue were: 200- Miller (10th, 26.47), Grady Sauer (13th, 27.47), Bentley (14th, 27.64); 400- Dunfee (12th, 1:15.31); 4x800- Smith, Zaehringer, Bentley, Blasen (4th, 11:15.74); high jump- Cress (8th, 5-2); long jump- House (9th, 16-7), Grau (10th, 16-01), Eldred (12th, 15-11).