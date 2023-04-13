Midland high jumpers turned in phenomenal performances in Alburnett Thursday, April 6, as Kael Cress, here clearing 5-feet, 8-inches to take second overall, while teammates Zain Sauer (first) and Anthony Harrington (third) helped dominate the event for the Eagles.
Midland’s Caden Ballou runs the anchor leg of the sprint medley relay Thursday, April 6, in Alburnett where the team, with Grayden Grau, Jared Crock and Sawyer House, placed third in the event coming through with a time of 1:42.33.
Midland’s Anthony Harrington had a big day in the field events for the Eagle boys in Alburnett Thursday, April 6, not only taking third in the high jump after soaring 5-feet, 6-inches, but was also second in the discus after a throw of 136-1.
Coming into the 2023 season, the Midland boys’ track and field team knew that field events were going to be a major source of point production, but I’m not sure even the Eagles themselves knew exactly how well they were going to actually be in the high jump, shot put and discus events this early into the spring campaign.
Midland’s performance in Alburnett Thursday, April 6, only cemented that field event fact, as not only did the team score in each and every event, most multiple times, too, but absolutely dominated the high jump going 1-2-3.
Eagles Zain Sauer, Kael Cress and Anthony Harrington controlled the high jump event with Sauer and Cress each flying 5-feet, 8-inches to gain the top-2 spots in the event, respectively, while Harrington flew 5-6 to place third for the team. Even Theo Baumer, who crossed the bar at 5-4, tied for fourth as it was definitely a black and gold feel to the high jump event in Alburnett.
But the Midland boys weren’t close to being done scoring in the field events, as Harrington took second in the discus after a 136-1 toss while teammates Ty Jensen (119-8) and Matt Sauer (118-1) were fourth and fifth, respectively in the event.
The long jump saw Zain Sauer soar 18-3 to score the Midland boys fourth-place points while Harrington did the same in the shot put coming through with a 42-1.5 effort that also scored fourth.
The Eagles also made a name for themselves in relays, as the sprint medley team of Brayden Grau, Jared Crock, Sawyer House and Caden Ballou set the tone for the night posting a 1-minute, 42.33-second clocking that placed the team third in the event while the 4x100 relay was also third as Ballou, House, Grau and Crock, the same foursome only in different order, came through with a time of 45.80.
Midland’s 4x200 relay was fourth at the meet with Jay Bentley, Keegan Vaske, Alexander Eldred and Cress combining for a time of 1:44.76. Wyatt Christensen, Baumer, Ethan Miller and Grady Sauer paced the 4x400 relay to a 4:15.01 clocking, good enough to place sixth while the distance medley team scored seventh as Bentley, Milo Smith, Nolan Zaehringer and Nathan Rickels came through with a time of 4:42.89.
On the track the Eagles got more scoring in individual events as well as Grau (24.16) and House (24.29) were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200-meter dash while Crock added scoring in the 100 crossing the finish line with a time of 11.87, good enough to place eighth and score a team point.
Midland managed an impressive 71-points total at the meet to place third against the seven-team field trailing only champion and class 4A Western Dubuque, who dominated the meet scoring 232 points, and runner-up Alburnett (112 points). The Eagles defeated Clayton Ridge (51), Dunkerton (42), Springville (38) and Central City (32).
Also competing for the Eagle team at the Alburnett meet turning in numerous top-10 performances were: 100- House (9th, 11.93), Grau (10th, 12.05), Zain Sauer (13th, 12.29); 200- Crock (9th, 24.73), Ballou (10th, 25.11); 400- Nathan Dunfee (1:15.02); 800- Zaehringer (9th, 2:24.92); 1600- Smith (8th, 5:5.23), Rickels (9th, 6:20.37); 3200- Smith (7th, 12:25.36); discus- Diaz Beltran (23rd, 62-5); long jump- Cress (7th, 17-9.75), Eldred (8th, 17-4), Miller (14th, 14-9.75); shot put- Ballou (9th, 35-1), Damien Cruise (22nd, 27-6), Mason Kunde (24th, 23-9); 4x100 relay- Zain Sauer, Cress, Vaske, Eldred (7th, 48.62); 4x200- Christensen, Baumer, Miller, Grady Sauer (7th, 1:48.50); sprint medley- Christensen, Baumer, Miller, Grady Sauer (10th, 1:53.99).