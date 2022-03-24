DUBUQUE
While numbers may be way, way up for the Midland boys’ track program this spring, the amount of experience the Eagles have competing at indoor meets is relatively low.
So, even with only about half of his roster on hand competing at the University of Dubuque indoor event Tuesday, March 15, Midland boys’ track coach Ben Hildebrandt used the experience as a chance to prep for the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet coming up Friday, March 25.
“We only brought half of our kids to compete at Dubuque,” said Hildebrandt, as the other half were on spring break trips. “This was most of our kids’ first indoor meet ever due to COVID, and we wanted to give them a chance to see what it was like before going to our conference indoor championships next Friday.
“We did have some very good performances with Jonny Thomsen placing sixth in the 55-meter dash and our 4x200 relay also placing sixth.”
Thomsen blazed his way down the track in the 55-meters coming through with as 7.00-second clocking while Sawyer House (7.15) and Zain Sauer (7.43) also competed in the event placing 12th and 26th overall, respectively.
Thomsen, House, Sauer and Seth Bixler combined to come through with a 1:43.48 clocking in the 4x200 relay while Trenton Rickels added a ninth-place performance in the 800 (2:27.78) and was 10th in the 1600 (5:35.02).
“Trenton had a great season-opening meet,” Hildebrandt said. “He ran close to several PRs from last year in the 800 and 1600.”
Midland was also active in field events as Kael Cress (10th, 5-feet), House (11th, 5-0) and Sauer (12th, 4-10) all competed in the high jump while Thomsen (10th, 17-7), Sauer (14th, 17-4) and House (16th, 17-2) all represented the program in the long jump. Kaleb Westphal (14th, 33-7.5), Ty Jensen (20th, 31-3) and Matt Sauer (22nd, 30-4) all stepped into the circle in the shot put for the Eagles as well.
Hildebrandt also placed his athletes into JV events at the meet with Keegan Vaske leading the way with a fifth-place performance in the JV 55-meter dash coming through with a time of 7.44. Bixler (8th, 7.46) and Cress (7.69) also competed in the event for the Midland team.
Vaske, Jayson Ruley, Cress and Andrew King paced the JV 4x200 relay to a sixth-place showing after their 1:48.44 effort while the JV 4x800 team of Rickels, Ruley, King and Bryce Rushford was sixth posting a time of 10:58.28.
Bixler (8th, 15-7), Cress (10th, 15-3.5) and Vaske (13th, 13-10) all competed in the JV long jump as well.
Midland’s six points in the varsity event scored the team a ninth-place finish against the 11-team field topping Central City (3 points) and Bellevue-Marquette (1) as Cedar Rapids Prairie led all programs winning the meet title with 83 points.
The Eagles’ 11.5 JV points placed the team eighth overall.
“I’m proud of the way the kids competed after only having a total of five practices going into this meet,” Hildebrandt said. “We have a lot to work on and clean up, but we’re excited to see improvements.”