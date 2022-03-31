Midland’s Trenton Rickels rounds a corner while competing in the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor 1600-meter run where he finished eighth in the league posting a time of 5:22.85 in Dubuque Friday, March 25.
Midland’s Jonny Thomsen, left, hands the baton to teammate Sawyer House during 4x200 relay action from the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet on the University of Dubuque campus Friday, March 25. With teammates Cayden Miller and Caden Ballou the foursome tallied a time of 1:39.73 to place fifth in the league.
Don Zieser • Staff Photo
With impressive numbers, some of the best the Midland boys’ track and field program has seen in decades, hopes are high in Wyoming for the Eagles to have a big 2022 campaign.
After an impressive performance competing at an indoor meet in Dubuque just a week ahead of the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor event Friday, March 25, on that same University of Dubuque track, could the Eagles keep the momentum going against their league rivals?
Midland fans who were in attendance got their answer, and they thoroughly enjoyed the results.
Jonny Thomsen led the way for the Eagle boys coming through with a conference championship winning effort in the 200-meter dash racing to the finish line with a time of 24.18-seconds that edged North Linn’s Tate Haughenbury (24.23) at the tape.
Thomsen not only blazed to a title in the 200 but added a seventh-place performance in the 55-meter dash turning in a time of 6.96 and helped the 4x200 relay team with Sawyer House, Cayden Miller and Caden Ballou to a fifth-place effort as the foursome combined for a time of 1:39.73.
While Thomsen paced the Midland team in the sprints, Trenton Rickels did the same in distance and middle-distance events scoring eighth-place performances in the 800 (2:21.66) and 1600 (5:22.85).
Field events were also a strength with Zain Sauer flying fourth in the high jump clearing the bar set at 5-feet, 8-inches while teammates Jamisen Dodge and Kael Cress each added 5-4 efforts that were good enough to place sixth and seventh, respectively in the event. Thomsen’s 17-5.5 effort in the long jump placed seventh against the 26-jumnper field while Kaleb Westphal came through with a 35-11.5 toss in the shot put to finished ninth overall.
Also competing for the Midland team at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor event were: 55-meter dash- Miller (19th, 7.35), House (21st, 7.45); 200- Dodge (16th, 26.82); 400- Andrew King (21st, 1:03.66), Justin Block (30th, 1:10.30), Bryce Rushford (32nd, 1:14.29); 4x400 relay- Miller, Sauer, House, King (7th, 4:06.53); distance medley relay- Keegan Vaske, Cress, Garrett Moore, Jayson Ruley (8th, 4:59.53); long jump- Sauer (11th, 16-11.5), House (17th, 16-2.5); shot put- Matt Sauer (16th, 33-6), Ty Jensen (22nd, 30-2).