TIPTON
As one of the smallest schools competing at a loaded Tipton track and field meet Tuesday, April 19, the Midland boys represented themselves and their school well being able to score 57.5 points against an eight-team field.
The Eagles’ Jonny Thomsen, in the 100-meter dash as well as a 4x200 team that included Thomsen as its anchor, led the way for the program each turning second-place performances.
In the 100 Thomsen blazed to an 11.92 finish that trailed only Tipton’s Ezekiel Graves (11.68) while the 4x200 team, that included Sawyer House, Cayden Miller and Brayden Grau, came through with a time of 1:35.94 that missed a title by less than a second behind champion Maquoketa (1:34.71).
Midland’s relay performances were solid throughout the meet as the 4x100 team of House, Thomsen, Gray and Miller were third after their 46.10 effort while the sprint medley team (House, Miller, Grau, Caden Ballou) was fourth in 1:44.83 with the distance medley team (Carl Thomsen, Justin Block, Milo Smith, Trenton Rickels) taking sixth in 4:32.81.
Zain Sauer continued his scoring efforts in the high jump soaring 5-6 to place third in the event while teammate Kael Cress added a 5-2 performance that scored the team fifth-place points.
Jonny Thomsen added field event scoring in the long jump after his 17-3.75 lead was sixth while Ty Jensen scored seventh in the discus (112-2).
Back on the track the Eagles doubled-up points in the 400 with Cress (1:01.95) and Andrew King (1:02.41) taking fifth and sixth in the event, respectively, while Ballou (26.00) was seventh in the 400.
Rickels scored in both of the Eagles’ distance events taking sixth in the 3200 (11:42.98) and seventh in the 1600 (5:23.51).
Also competing for the Midland team at the Tipton meet were: 100- Sauer (10th, 12.63); discus- Matt Sauer (9th, 109-10); long jump- Cress (10th, 15.5.5); shot put- Kaleb Westphal (11th, 32-4.5), Jensen (12th, 30-2.75).
The host Tigers claimed their own meet title tallying 137 points while the Eagle defeated last-place Calamus-Wheatland (37 points). Top programs including Monticello (125), Center Point-Urbana (105), Maquoketa (98), Cascade (81.5) and Bellevue (68) were also represented at the meet.
Just two days later the Midland boys were back on the track in Bellevue Thursday, April 21, and against another talented field of competitors, where able to score 44 points against the eight-team field.
The Eagles’ top scoring individual events came from Rickels (in the 3200), Miller (in the 200) and Ballou (in the high jump) all placed third. Rickels came through with a time of 11:30.06 and Miller a 24.51 clocking. Ballou soared over the bar set at 5-4.
Midland’s performance in the 4x200 was the team’s top relay effort on the night as their 1:420.02 clocking was good enough to place third while the 4x400 and sprint medley teams were each fourth turning in times of 3:58.53 and 1:42.02, respectively. The Eagles’ distance medley team was fifth in 4:42.07.
Thomsen tallied points in the sprints placing fifth in the 100 (11.91) and sixth in the 200 (25.48). Rickels also placed in the 1600 after his 5:18.09 performance was fifth as was Cress in the high jump (5-2).
Also competing for the Eagles at the Bellevue meet were: 100- House (7th, 12.32), 400- Jaysen Ruley (7th, 1:03.55); long jump- Warren Etten (8th, 16-2.25), Cress (10th, 16-1.5), Ruley (16-0.50); shot put- Westphal (10th, 33-1.5), Matt Sauer (11th, 31-5), Jensen (12th, 30-10), Ben Shoaff (13th, 29-9.5); discus- Jensen (6th, 108-11), Matt Sauer (8th, 105-7), Shoaff (18th, 68-9).
Midland defeated Calamus-Wheatland (37), Clinton Prince of Peace (4) and Bellevue-Marquette (1) in the team standings as Lisbon scored 167 points to win the meet over the host Comets (148).