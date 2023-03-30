Midland’s Caden Ballou runs the anchor leg of the 4x200 relay that finished second at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet in Dubuque Friday, March 24. With teammates Brayden Grau, Sawyer House and Jared Crock, the Eagles posted a league runner-up time of 1:38.80.
Midland’s Jared Crock blazes down the track in the 55-meter dash event at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet on the University of Dubuque campus Friday, March 24, where he placed a team-best fourth in the 54-runner event coming through with a time of 6.90-seconds.
Midland’s Jared Crock, left, takes the baton from teammate Brayden Grau during 4x200 relay action at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet in Dubuque Friday, March 24, where the Eagle team placed second overall posting a 1:38.80 clocking.
If you were just looking for mere champions when it comes to measuring success at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor track and field meet on the University of Dubuque campus Friday, March 24, then the Midland boys wouldn’t be included on your list.
But you’d also be massively missing out, because the Eagles weren’t without their fair share of impressive performances battling the league field as Midland athletes finished among the top-10 in almost every event they competed in, led by a sensational runner-up effort from Brayden Grau, Sawyer House, Jared Crock and Caden Ballou in the 4x200 relay.
The Eagle foursome blazed to a 1-minute, 38.71-second clocking in the event and trailed only champion North Linn’s 1:36.77 time against the 12-team field.
Midland’s 4x400 relay was almost equally as impressive as a 3:46.27 time from Grau, Ballou, Zain Sauer and Kael Cress allowed the team to place fourth against 12 league competitors.
Grady Sauer, Milo Smith, Keegan Vaske and Cress kept the relay event scoring going in the sprint medley where the foursome tallied a time of 4:27.10, good enough to place seventh in the league.
Not only were the Midland boys getting scoring on the track, they were doing it off it as well, led by Sauer with a solid third-place performance in the high jump after soaring over the bar set at 5-feet, 8-inches while teammates Anthony Harrington (5-4) and Cress (5-4) also added top-10 efforts tying as each tied for sixth in the class.
Harrington wasn’t done with just the high jump either when it came to field events, coming through with a solid 42-10 toss in the shot put, good enough to place fourth in the league event against a 32-thrower field.
Cress did the same in the long jump, flying 18-6 good enough for sixth in the class while Harrington was 10th after his 18-0.5 effort.
Back on the track the Midland boys continued to make noise as Grau stormed to a third-place performance in the 400-meter dash coming through with a time of 56.13 while Crock proved himself one of the best in the 55-meter dash, crossing the finish line fourth overall after his 6.90 clocking.
Eagle runners dominated the 55-meter dash event as four scored in the top-10 as House (6th, 6.93), Justin Block (8th, 7.05) and Grau (10th, 7.08) following Crock’s lead giving the Midland team more top-10 runners in the event than any team in the league.
Crock continued to impress in the 200 as well, where his 24.45 clocking was good enough to place fifth overall against the 37-runner field while Block also added a top-10 time coming through with a 25.70 effort that was 10th overall.
In the 1600, Smith led for almost all of the first heat for the Midland team on his way to finishing second in the heat and 12th overall.
Also competing at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet for the Eagle team were: 400- Theo Baumer (20th, 1:01.88) and Grady Sauer (24th, 1:02.83); long jump- Zain Sauer (12th, 17-11.5); shot put- Matt Sauer (11th, 36-0) and Ballou (20th, 33-07).