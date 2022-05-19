LISBON
From week-to-week, Midland boys’ track and field coach Ben Hildebrandt often times didn’t know who he was going to have available at meet as the Eagles struggled to keep athletes on the track.
But, with the season on the line at the class 1A state qualifier event in Lisbon Thursday, May 12, Hildebrandt had a collection of runners he knew he could count on to keep the 2022 campaign alive.
And that’s exactly what they did.
“We’ve battled injuries most of the season, so I wasn’t sure we were going to get anything in at state,” said Hildebrandt, who watched as Midland qualified the 4x100 and 4x200 relays to Drake Stadium in Des Moines after outstanding performances at the qualifier in some pretty stifling heat.
“Our 4x100 went from running a 46.1 to a 44.5 and broke the school record. Our boys are competitors and they showed up and ran the best they ever have. Our 4x200 went from a 1:35.9 to a 1:34.5. Everyone’s splits improved across all races, but the key was the boys performing their best when it mattered.”
Midland’s 4x100 relay turned in the best placing-winning performance of the qualifier taking second overall after Sawyer House, Cayden Miller, Brayden Grau and Jonny Thomsen combined for a time of 44.52 while the same foursome pushed the 4x200 team to state as well as their 1:34.51 clocking was good enough to place fourth in the event.
“Our hand-offs are continuing to get better, but it’s tough without a track to practice them on,” Hildebrandt said. “We’re using our parking lot at school and have practiced on an actual track only once this year as a team.”
Another big point-producer this spring has been Trenton Rickels in the distance events, and the Midland senior just missed a berth to state in the 3200 finishing third overall after an 11:08.31 performance.
“Trenton’s a senior and we really wanted to get him in,” Hildebrandt said. “He’s one of the best kids I will ever coach. Trains his tail off and is a leader on and off the track. We will definitely miss him next year.”
Rickels added scoring for the team in the 1600 as well taking eighth after a 5:13.95 clocking.
Eagle relays produced points at the start and the end of the qualifier event as well, as the sprint medley opened things taking sixth as Grau, House, Thomsen and Miller combined for a time of 1:40.83 while the 4x400 closed the night with another sixth-place effort, this time in 3:50.00.
Justin Block, Bryce Rushford, Garrett Moore and Andrew King propelled the distance medley relay to a 4:30.98 performance, good enough to place eighth while field events also helped out, as Ty Jensen led the way with a third-place throw in the discus (123-feet, 9-inches) while Matt Sauer added a 112-5 effort that was sixth. Zain Sauer flew seventh in the high jump after his 5-6 effort.
“Ty threw a five-foot PR in the discus and missed winning by five-feet,” Hildebrandt said. “We have two sophomores (Matt and Ty) with potential to make it in the discus next year.”
Also competing for the Eagles at the 1A qualifier were: 100- Seth Bixler (15th, 12.22), Kael Cress (20th, 12.56); 200- Cress (18th, 25.40); long jump- Cress (16th, 15-1.25), Bixler (17th, 14-10.5); shot put- Kaleb Westphal (9th, 36-10.5), Matt Sauer (14th, 31-11.5).
Midland placed right in the middle of the pack at the qualifier meet as their 38 team points placed them in a tie for seventh with Highland against the 14-team field and defeated Easton Valley (35 points), Lone Tree (20), Springville (20), Clinton Prince of Peace (14), Calamus-Wheatland (13) and Bellevue-Marquette (9). Lisbon dominated the qualifier on their own home track scoring a whopping 172.5 points to top runner-up Bellevue (115) by 57.5 points for the crown. Columbus Junction was third tallying 65 points.