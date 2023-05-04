DES MOINES

Prepping for their Drake Relays performance later in the week, the Midland boys’ track and field team competed in Cascade Thursday, April 27, where Justin Block, Sawyer House, Brayden Grau and Jared Crock, the four Drake representatives for the Eagle program in Des Moines Saturday, April 29, blazed their way to a championship coming through with a time of 44.67 that edged the host Cougars (44.80) at the finish.

