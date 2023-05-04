DES MOINES
Prepping for their Drake Relays performance later in the week, the Midland boys’ track and field team competed in Cascade Thursday, April 27, where Justin Block, Sawyer House, Brayden Grau and Jared Crock, the four Drake representatives for the Eagle program in Des Moines Saturday, April 29, blazed their way to a championship coming through with a time of 44.67 that edged the host Cougars (44.80) at the finish.
The sprint medley relay also scored a title, as the same foursome cruised to a 1:39.51 clocking that easily won the event over runner-up Dubuque Senior (1:41.50).
The Eagles, as they have done all spring long, scored consistently in the sprints and field events in Cascade helping the team to their solid 84-point performance, good enough to place third against the 11-team field.
Midland’s 4x200 relay scored second as Block, House, Grau and Crock posted a time of 1:33.87.
In individual events, House (11.82) and Grau (23.58) each scored third in the 100 and 200-meter dash events, respectively, while Crock doubled-up points in the 200 coming through with a 24.06 clocking in the 200, good enough to place fifth.
The championships continued in field events as well as Anthony Harrington topped the field in the long jump soaring 20-feet, 3-inches while Kael Cress added fourth-place points in the event coming through with an 18-8 performance.
Harrington also scored fourth in the shot put (43-9.25) while Matt Sauer (138-0) and Ty Jensen (136-1) helped the Eagles dominate the discus finishing second and third, respectively.
The relay scoring continued with the distance medley team of Caden Ballou, Seth Bixler, Cress and Nolan Zaehringer placing fifth with a time of 4:16.62 while the 4x400 relay was seventh after Grady Sauer, Ethan Miller, Jay Bentley and Zaehringer combined for a time of 4:09.93.
Also competing at the Cascade meet for thew Midland team were: 100- Harrington (12th, 12.73); 400- Wyatt Hansen (9th, 1:00.21), Keagan Vaske (10th, 1:00.81); 800- Milo Smith (15th, 2:42.92); shot put- Matt Sauer (11th, 37-11).
Dubuque Senior scored 126 points to secure the Cascade meet team title over the runner-up Cougars (119 points) while the Eagles defeated Northeast (83.5), Maquoketa Valley (83), Edgewood-Colesburg (72), Beckman (48), Central City (34), Calamus-Wheatland (34), Springville (27) and North Cedar (21.5).
Midland’s extremely busy week opened with a trip to the North Cedar Invitational at the Doug Jackson field where the Eagles impressed scoring 96 team points to place third against the small six-team field.
Midland scored championships in three events as the sprint medley relay of Block, Crock, House and Grau topped the field with a time of 1:39.79 while the Eagles absolutely dominated the 100 as Crock blazed his way to the title crossing in 11.29 while teammates Grau (11.31) and House (11.45) were second and third, respectively.
Crock claimed his third title of evening, and second individually when he won the 200 with a 23.00 clocking that edged West Branch’s Zach Walker (23.01) at the line. House (4th, 23.44) and Block (6th, 24.21) also gave the 200 a very Midland theme.
Vaske, Lucas Wood, Damien Cruise and Nathan Blasen paced the 4x200 team to a runner-up effort in 1:42.40 as was Grau in the 400 hurdles after his 1:03.31 clocking was good enough to finish second.
The relay scoring continued with the 4x100 as Jensen, Wyatt Christiansen, Block and Bentley were fourth in the event coming through with a time of 49.06.
Field events were also a big scorer at North Cedar where the discus saw Matt Sauer (128-5), Harrington (126-0) and Jensen (120-8) place 2-3-4, respectively, in the event while Harrington’s shot put throw of 43-4.5 was good enough to place second.
Harrington added third-place points in the long jump (17-0.75) with Cress soaring 5-6 in the high jump to place fourth.
Also competing at the North Cedar meet for the Midland team were: sprint medley- Hansen, Nathan Dunfee, Christiansen, Theo Baumer (6th, 1:52.18); 100- Block (9th, 11.65); 400- Grady Sauer (12th, 1:11.85), Miller (13th, 1:14.15); 4x200- Alexander Eldred, Cress, Seth Bixler, Bentley (6th, 1:48.50); 4x100- Jesse McCutcheon, Bixler, Joshua Fuehring, Ballou (6th, 50.68); long jump- Cress (8th, 15-8.25), House (9th, 15-1.25), Eldred (11th, 13-5); discus- Diaz Beltran (20th, 72-0); shot put- Matt Sauer (8th, 38-2.5), Fuehring (21st, 25-7.5), Wood (22nd, 23-6).
West Branch claimed the North Cedar Invitational team title scoring 114 points to edge the host Knights (108). The Eagles defeated Wilton (94), Maquoketa (93) and Central City (51).