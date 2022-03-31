WYOMING
There’s been no doubting the Midland boys’ track and field team, over much of the last quarter century, has fielded some incredibly gifted athletes who have helped put the program on the map in various ways.
The only problem? There just hasn’t been enough of them for the Eagles to compete consistently throughout the years.
Year-in and year-out the Midland boys have lacked the numbers needed to compete on the elite level.
Could 2022 be the start of something special in Wyoming?
Just take a look at the team picture.
That should tell you everything you need to know about the direction this program is headed under head coach Ben Hildebrandt.
The Eagles haven’t fielded a team with numbers like this (29 athletes on the roster) in almost 25 years, and it’s those numbers, and the versatility it gives Hildebrandt, that should hopefully ignite a Midland track and field resurgence.
“We have several returners who should have great seasons,” said Hildebrandt, who returns an impressive list of 13 letter winners that includes Jon Thomsen, Jamisen Dodge, Bryce Rushford, Trenton Rickels, Cayden Miller, Kaleb Westphal, Brayden Grau, Zain Sauer, Caden Ballou, Ty Jensen, Matt Sauer, Sawyer House and Seth Bixler.
“However, we will be competing this season without several of our key members from last year’s team due to a few injuries during previous sports season. The biggest loss however was the passing of Lincoln Gravel. We will miss his loving personality and his abilities on the track this season.”
Midland honored Gravel having ‘LG’ woven into the team jerseys this season.
The 2022 roster includes an impressive list of 10 freshmen (the largest of any class on the team) but the team does return 2021 state qualifiers in Thomsen (100-meter dash and sprint medley relay) as well as Grau and Miller (sprint medley). Jared Crock, another state qualifier from the sprint medley relay last season will not be able to compete this spring due to an injury suffered during the wrestling campaign.
Thomsen returns as the team’s top sprinter and is already off to a fast start through indoor meets this spring.
“We have a group of sprinters that will contribute in varsity relays all season long, including Jonny, Jamisen, Cayden, Brayden, Zain, Caden Seth Bixler, Warren Etten and Keegan Vaske,” Hildebrandt said. “Trent returns as our distance runner and will be working towards trying to qualify for state in the 1600. He was about 20-seconds short of qualifying last season and the goal is to get him there this season.”
Hildebrandt also has options when it comes to field events as well.
“Our top-3 returning throwers are Ty, Matt and Kalen,” he said. “After losing Iziek Soper to graduation, we need to find ways to score points in the throws. Ty and Matt both have the potential to have a great year in the discus. Kaleb has been working on his shot put technique and has been a great leader for us so far this year in practice, the weight room and with the throws group overall.”