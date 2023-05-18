BELLE PLAINE
It’s been a long time, a very, very long time since the Midland boys’ track and field team has had qualified more than five events to the state meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Mark Thursday, May 11, down as a red-letter day in Eagle boys’ track and field history, because this 2023 group almost doubled that number.
Not only did the team place higher than any Midland team has in the Quickstats/Varsity Bound-era, taking third competing at the state qualifier meet in Belle Plaine, but the Eagles will be well represented on the Blue Oval sending an impressive nine events to state.
Midland earned invitations to Des Moines in the 100-meter dash (Jared Crock and Sawyer House), 200 (Brayden Grau), discus (Ty Jensen), shot put (Anthony Harrington) and long jump (Harrington) as well as the 4x100, 4x200 and sprint medley relays.
An impressive collection of Eagle talent to say the least.
And they could do some damage in Des Moines, too.
The 4x100 relay team of Justin Block, House, Grau and Crock comes in seeded fourth in class 1A while the 4x200 team of the same foursome is seeded seventh. Crock is also among the top 100-meter dash qualifiers.
But it all started in Belle Plaine at the 1A qualifier meet Thursday with the sprint medley, who immediately set the tone for the evening placing a solid third against an extremely fast field as Block, House, Crock and Grau turned in a school-record time of 1-minute, 37.53-seconds.
It only got better from there.
The 4x100 relay set another school-record coming through with a blistering 43.98 clocking that easily topped runner-up Iowa Valley (44.12) while the 4x200 was second after their school-record time of 1:32.46.
“I am extremely proud of how the boys competed,” said Eagle boys track coach Ben Hildebrandt, as Midland tallied an impressive 80 points to place third at the 14-team qualifier meet.
“Our 4x100, 4x200 and sprint medley relays all shattered school records. We used fairly safe steps for handoffs to make sure we qualified and had no issues with exchanges, so I am excited to see if we can potentially take our times down a little bit more.”
And it didn’t stop with the relays, as Crock and House dominated the 100-meter dash at the qualifier meet finishing first and second with times of 11.27 and 11.46, respectively, while Grau’s 200 clocking of 23.25 was good enough to place second.
“Jared and Sawyer both set personal-bests going 1-2 in the 100,” Hildebrandt said. “Jared’s shins have been bothering him a little bit, but I knew he would perform when it mattered most. Sawyer looked impressive in practice on Monday after a weekend of rest, and experimenting with how he accelerates out of the blocks I had a feeling he’d run a fast timer, too.
“Brayden set a personal-record, too, placing second in the 200.”
Midland field events, much like they have all spring long, made their presence felt in Belle Plaine where Harrington flew third in the long jump (20-feet, 5-inches) and fourth in the shot put (46-10) to earn his state berths while Jensen was third in the discus after his sensational 135-3 performance.
Teammate Matt Sauer barely missed making it 10 events to state finishing fourth at the qualifier after his 131-6 throw.
“Ty didn’t have the start he wanted to his season as he struggled to throw over 120-feet for a majority of the year,” Hildebrandt said. “He threw 141 and 139-feet in practice earlier in the week, so we are excited to see if he can do that at state when it matters.
“Anthony had been long jumping consistently over 19-feet and we knew he could get in if he got over 20 at the qualifier. He knew what he needed to do and executed when it mattered. Then he went straight to the shot put ring and PR’d by a whole two-feet to get himself in as one of the last qualifiers in a deep shot put field. I’m not sure there are many athletes in the state competing in shot put and long jump, and Anthony qualified in both, as a freshman.”
Kael Cress flew 18-5 in the long jump to place seventh against the qualifier field while the distance medley team did the same after Zain Sauer, Caden Ballou, Cress and Nolan Zaehringer came through with a time of 4:09.48.
Also competing at the 1A qualifier meet for the Eagle team were: 200- Seth Bixler (10th, 25.28); 400- Grady Sauer (13th, 1:02.83), Jay Bentley (14th, 1:03.20); 400 hurdles- Ethan Miller (13th, 1:15.09); 4x400 relay- Cress, Alexander Eldred, Anthony Shutters, Keegan Vaske (8th, 3:35.93); 4x800- Zaehringer, Milo Smith, Nathan Blasen, Nathan Rickels (6th, 10:52.33); high jump- Cress (10th, 5-4); shot put- Matt Sauer (11th, 36-0.25).
North Linn claimed the Belle Plaine qualifier team title scoring 128 points while the host Plainsmen were runner-up with 112. Midland defeated Iowa Valley (68 points), North Cedar (64), English Valleys (63), Springville (53), Don Bosco (31), Central City (26), Calamus-Wheatland (24), Gladbrook-Reinbeck (24), Valley Lutheran (23), North Tama (17) and Waterloo Christian (9).