CENTRAL CITY
It’s been the formula that has worked for the Midland boys’ track and field team all spring long, and the Eagles stuck to it competing against their Tri-Rivers Conference opponents at the league meet in Central City Thursday, May 4.
And the field event and sprinting plan worked again, scoring a solid 51 points to place fifth against the 14-team field led by a dominant performance in the discus.
Not only did Midland’s Matt Sauer claim the Tri-Rivers Conference discus championship unleashing a 126-foot, 10-inch throw, but teammate Anthony Harrington was second in the league coming through with a 126-09 effort, a mere one-inch off Sauer’s sensational performance.
The Eagle duo were the class of the event as the third-best throw (from Easton Valley’s Hudson Underwood) was nearly six-feet behind.
But Harrington, Midland’s talented freshman, wasn’t done by a long shot scoring fourth in the shot put (44-2.75) and sixth in the long jump (19-0).
The field event scoring continued in the high jump as well for the Eagle team, where Kael Cress flew 5-8 to place seventh against the league field while teammate Zain Sauer soared over the bar set at 5-6 to score eighth-place points.
Field event scoring. Check.
Now it’s on to the sprints.
And the Midland boys had success there too.
The 4x100 relay team of Justin Block, Sawyer House, Brayden Grau and Jared Crock led the way scoring second in the conference posting a time of 44.67 that trailed only champion Lisbon’s 43.33 effort.
The same foursome paced the 4x200 relay to a fourth-place performance combining for a time of 1:35.65 while the distance medley team scored seventh after Zain Sauer, Caden Ballou, Cress and Nolan Zaehringer came through with a time of 4:09.35.
Crock closed his big day with a seventh-place performance individually in the 100-meter dash crossing the finish line with a time of 11.67 while Grau was fifth after his 23.51 clocking in the 200.
Also competing for the Midland team at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet were: 4x800- Jay Bentley, Milo Smith, Nathan Rickels, Nathan Blasen (9th, 11:07.,47); 100- Keegan Vaske (15th, 12.63); 400- Ethan Miller (13th, 1:00.93), Grady Sauer (14th, 1:01.06); 800- Zaehringer (11th, 2:25.03), Smith (17th, 2:34.96); 200- Ballou (13th, 24.84); 4x400- Ballou, Cress, Zain Sauer, Alexander Eldred (10th, 4:10.25); shot put- Ty Jensen (16th, 33-6); long jump- House (9th, 18-5).
Lisbon cruised to the Tri-Rivers Conference boys’ team championship totaling 165 points to easily surpass runner-up Alburnett’s 105-point performance. The Eagles defeated Easton Valley (47 points), North Cedar (47), Edgewood-Colesburg (43), Springville (41), Calamus-Wheatland (33), Starmont (33), East Buchanan (13), Central City (5), Clinton Prince of Peace (2) and Bellevue-Marquette (2).
Midland’s busy week started in Maquoketa Monday, May 1, where a little history was made by Block, House, Grau and Crock setting a new program record in the 4x100 coming through with a blistering 46.46 clocking that was good enough to finish second in the event on the extremely windy evening.
The Eagles did have plenty of title-winning performances at the meet as well as the same foursome ran the 4x200 to a crown winning the event with a time of 1:35.88 while House individually topped the field in the 100 crossing the finish line in 11.74.
Harrington added another championship in the long jump soaring 19-9 while also placing second in the discus (132-0) and third in the shot put (42-10).
More field event scoring came from Cress in the high jump (3rd, 5-2), Matt Sauer in the discus (4th, 124-9) and Ballou in the shot put (6th, 37-3).
Grau (11.96) scored third in the 100 while Crock added sprint scoring in the 200 with his 24.91 clocking that was good enough to place fifth while the sprint medley team of Block, House, Crock and Grau was second after their 1:40.19 performance. The distance medley (Zain Sauer, Ballou, Cress, Zaehringer), 4x800 (Zaehringer, Smith, Lucas Wood, Rickels) and 4x400 (Miller, Grady Sauer, Rickels, Vaske) relays all scored third with times of 4:42.38, 11:09.27 and 4:10.64, respectively.
Zaehringer (2:27.63) and Smith (2:50.52) were fourth and fifth in the 800 as well.
Also competing for the Midland team at the Maquoketa co-ed meet were: 200- Block (9th, 25.65); long jump- House (7th, 17-2.5).
The Eagles totaled an impressive 102 team points at the meet to place third against the five-team field as Dubuque Wahlert won the meet scoring 160 points while Davenport Central was runner-up (135).