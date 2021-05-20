EDGEWOOD - Competing at the class 1A state qualifier meet in Edgewood, there were some surprising turns of events for the Midland boys’ track and field team Thursday, May 13.
And some not so surprising ones, too.
But overall, against a talented field of competitors, the Eagles more than held their own against the 13-team field sending three events to the state level in Des Moines.
“Iziek (Soper) PR’d by six-inches in the shot put and was our district champion,” said Midland boys track coach Ben Hildebrandt, as Soper’s performance was expected, the surprises came from Jonny Thomsen in the 100-meter dash and the Eagles’ sprint medley relay team who also qualified to compete at the state level inside Drake Stadium.
“We have struggled to get Iziek’s discus consistent all year, and unfortunately we couldn’t squeeze out a good enough throw to get in. I take full responsibility for not preparing Iziek and getting him to the point where he felt confident and consistent with his throws. Our sprint medley was the biggest surprise at the meet. Our best time coming in was a 1:42.5, and we came out and ran a 1:38.1. We spent all week on an actual track after not having one to practice on all year fixing our hand-offs.”
Soper unleashed a 48-foot, 8.5-inch effort in the shot put to easily win the qualifier title over Lansing Kee’s Damon Weber (45-11.5) and will make his first-ever trip to state while the sprint medley relay team of Brayden Grau, Jared Crock, Thomsen and Cayden Miller secured a fourth-place finish at the meet to earn their bid to Drake Stadium.
“Cayden ran an outstanding split of 50.9-seconds on the anchor and battled the entire 400-meter leg to get us there,” Hildebrandt said. “I knew Jonny had the potential to qualify in the open 100. He squeezed in with the final qualifying time and I am looking forward to seeing him improve at state.
“I was slightly disappointed in our 4x400 to end the night. I thought we had the potential to run under 3:36, which would have gotten us in but ended up running a 3:38. With everyone retuning next year in our sprints and relays, I know we will come back faster and put ourselves in position to qualify next year.”
Thomsen finished fifth in the qualifier 100-meter dash coming through with a time of 11.62 that earned him his first trip to state while the 4x400 team of Crock, Thomsen, Miller and Caden Ballou missed by fractions of a second from qualifying for state taking second in the event at the qualifier.
Zain Sauer, doing what he’s done all spring long in the high jump, scored for the team once again soaring 5-8 to place second overall while Soper’s 125-foot toss in the discus was third.
“We placed sixth at the qualifier which was Midland’s highest in the last 10-plus years,” Hildebrandt said. “Our program is headed in the right direction.”
The Eagle totaled 52 points to secure that sixth-place team standing while South Winneshiek dominated the qualifier scoring 139 points to easily outdistance runner-up MFL-Mar Mac’s 92-point effort. Maquoketa Valley (91 points), Edgewood-Colesburg (77) and Easton Valley (56) rounded out the top-5 in the team standings while the Eagles defeated Turkey Valley (49), Clayton Ridge (42), Lansing Kee (33), Starmont (32), East Buchanan (30), Central Elkader (22) and Clinton Prince of Peace (19).
Also competing for the Midland team at the 1A state qualifier meet were: distance medley relay- Lincoln Gravel, Owen Sterk, Jay Bentley, Jordan Buford (9th) 4:29.02; 400- Connor Martin (6th) 57.34; 800- Kole Michaud (10th) 2:15.09; 200- Sawyer House (9th) 25.80, Seth Bixler (11th) 26.15; 400 hurdles- Ethan Milder (6th) 1:03.86; 1600- Trenton Rickels (7th) 5:15.66; 4x100- Jake Arnell, Martin, Michaud, Milder (6th) 48.88; long jump- Gravel (12th) 16-1.5, Sterk (15th) 13-2; discus- Ty Jensen (10th) 98-6; shot put- Arnell (14th) 35-11.5.