WILTON
It hasn’t taken Midland’s Jonny Thomsen long to get heated up during the early portions of the 2022 track and field campaign, and he showed there certainly would be no letdown on a chilly night in Wilton Monday, April 11, where the Eagle senior claimed the team’s lone title winning the 100-meter dash.
“Jonny got first in the 100 with a new personal record and with Sawyer House, Cayden Miller and Brayden Grau, helped the 4x100 team set a new PR,” said Midland boys’ track coach Ben Hildebrandt, as his team scored 36 points in Wilton to place seventh against the eight-team field.
“Track meets are our practices since we don’t have a track, so we are a little behind in figuring out steps and hand-offs, but we’re excited to see how much we can improve as the season goes on and we get more time on an actual track.”
Thomsen blazed to a title in the 100 winning the event by coming through with an 11.30 clocking that topped Wilton’s Damian Pestle by a tenth-of-a-second (11.40).
The 4x100 team came through with a 46.07 clocking that placed them third in the event while the sprit medley relay team of Jamisen Dodge, House, Thomsen and Miller combined for a 1:42.35 time that also scored the team third-place points.
Thomsen, Miller, Zain Sauer and Caden Ballou combined to pace the Eagles’ 4x200 relay team to a 1:43 clocking, good enough to place fifth.
Midland also got some scoring from field events as Zain Sauer flew a personal-best 5-feet, 10-inches in the high jump, good enough to place third overall.
Thomsen wasn’t the only Eagle individual scoring points on the track, as Brayden Grau doubled-up points in the 100 as his 12.06 clocking was good enough to place fifth while Warren Etten and Ballou each scored in the 200 turning in times of 23.33 and 24.15 to score fourth and fifth, respectively.
Also competing for the Midland team at the Wilton meet were: 100- Etten (10th, 12.25); 200- Carl Thomsen (17th, 27.11); 400- Andrew King (8th, 1:01.35), Justin Block (14th, 1:04.74), Garrett Moore (16th, 1:06.75); discus- Ty Jensen (9th, 104-6), Zain Sauer (17th, 82-2.5), Ballou (20th, 77-5); high jump- Kael Cress (8th, 5-4), Dodge (8th, 5-4); long jump- Cress (7th, 16-6), Etten (14th, 14-9), Anthony Schutters (16th, 14-1); shot put- Miller (9th, 37-0), Kaleb Westphal (12th, 35-1), Benjamin Shoaff (16th, 28-6.75).
Hildebrandt also had his team compete in a pair of JV events in Wilton, with the 4x100 (Dodge, Zain Sauer, Ballou, Etten) and 4x200 (Schutters, Cress, Ethan Miller, Wyatt Hansen) coming through with first-place performances in 49.16 and 1:45.82, respectively.
Iowa City Regina dominated the night in Wilton scoring 127.5 points to easily win the team title while the Eagles defeated last-place Bellevue-Marquette (1 point).
Midland was right back on the track 24 hours later where they competed in the ‘B’ division of the two-class meet at Central DeWitt Tuesday, April 12.
“Having back-to-back meets, DeWitt served as a practice meet for us with athletes only competing in two or three events,” Hildebrandt said. “We’re still waiting for handoffs to click.”
The Eagles still found success with solid performances, led by Zain Sauer in the high jump and the 4x100 relay, as both finished second.
Sauer tied a personal-record soaring 5-10 in the high jump while the House, Cayden Miller, Grau and Jonny Thomsen paced the 4x100 team to a season-best 46.18 clocking that trailed only first-place Northeast (45.42) and right now stands as the 16th-best time in all of class 1A.
Midland’s 4x200 team of Jonny Thomsen, Cayden Miller, Grau and Zain Sauer combined for a time of 1:38.08 to score the team third-place points while Dodge flew fourth in the high jump clearing the bar set at 5-feet.
The Eagles’ first varsity points of the meet came in the sprint medley relay as Dodge, Bixler, Zain Sauer and Ballou combined to cross the finish line with a time of 1:50.20, good enough to place sixth overall while Matt Sauer scored the same in the discus after his personal-best 112-foot effort.
Also competing for the Midland team in DeWitt were: 100- Carl Thomsen (10th, 12.87); 200- Carl Thomsen (9th, 27.21), Hansen (12th, 28.08); 400- Milo Smith (8th, 1:09.34); long jump- Bixler (10th, 14-7.5), Etten (11th, 14-2); shot put- Westphal (8th, 35.5.5), Matt Sauer (9th, 33-6); discus- Jensen (12th, 52-5).
The Eagles scored 28 points in the ‘B’ division of the two-tiered meet to place seventh against the loaded seven-team field that saw Tipton finish first with a 157-point total.
Hildebrandt had his team busy in JV events in DeWitt, where the 4x100 team of Dodge, Zain Sauer, Etten and Bixler led the way placing second with a time of 48.78 while the 4x200 team was third after Bixler, Ballou, Etten and Dodge scored a 1:43.68 clocking.
Schutters, Ethan Miller, Cress and Block paced the JV sprint medley team to a 1:50.96 time, good enough to place fifth in the event while the Cress, Moore, Ethan Miller and King were eighth for the JV 4x400 (4:25.69).
Also competing in JV events at the DeWitt meet for the Midland team were: distance medley relay- Schutters, Moore, Block, King (10th, 4:47.17); long jump- Cress (13th, 15-4); shot put- Logan Rockwell (14th, 29-11); discus- Damien Cruise (15th, 66-11), Shoaff (16th, 59-9).