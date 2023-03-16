Rain likely. High around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Getting a jump start on the 2023 high school track and field season, the Midland boys made their way to Cedar Falls Tuesday, March 7, competing at a talent-laden Dickinson Relays inside the UNI Dome where they more than proved themselves competitive against dozens and dozens of programs representing all four classes.
The Eagles’ top performance, place-wise, came from the 4x200 relay team of Sawyer House, Brayden Grau, Jared Crock and Caden Ballou as the foursome made their way around the fast UNI Dome track with a time of 1-minute, 39.89-seconds that not only scored fourth in their heat, but a solid 30th against the 81-competitior field.
Zain Sauer flew 30th in the high jump soaring over the bar set at 5-feet, 8-inches while teammate Kael Cress came through with a 5-6 effort that placed him 42nd against the 57-jumper field.
Midland represented well in several field events on the day as Grau was 70th in the long jump clearing 17-8 while Sauer also competed and flew 16-7, good enough to place 107th against the 131-jumper field.
Anthony Harrington scored 73rd in the shot put coming through with a 39-4.5 effort while teammates Ballou (99th, 37-4.25) and Matt Sauer (133rd, 34-3.25) also competed against the 196-thrower field.
Grau was back on the track in the 400-meter dash for the Eagle boys where he placed 88th against a 237-runner field posting a time of 57.39 while Cress also competed for the Midland team taking 132nd with a 58.98 clocking.
House led a trio of Eagle runners in the 200-meter dash coming through with a time of 25.16, good enough to place 89th as more than 250 competed in the event from all around the state. Teammates Keegan Vaske (126th, 25.67) and Justin Block (142nd, 26.01) also represented the Midland team in the event.
Block topped Eagle runners in the 60-meter dash that saw 265 compete, coming through with a 7.60 clocking that was good enough to place 90th. Vaske added a 7.89 clocking that placed 169th overall while Seth Bixler turned in a time of 7.91 and was 177th.