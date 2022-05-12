LISBON
It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster campaign for the Midland boys’ track and field team so far this spring, but it could be the Eagles are peaking at the right time, at least if their performance at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet is any indication.
Midland finished in the upper half of the league standings in Lisbon Thursday, May 5, scoring a solid 43 points led by some strong showings in the discus and on the track in the distance events.
In field events, Ty Jensen and Matt Sauer secured two of the top-3 spots after their 118-foot, 7-inch and 115-6 throws placed the Eagles second and third, respectively.
On the track in distance events, Trenton Rickels was a big point-producer coming through with a third-place performance in the 3000-meter run crossing with a 10:57.86 clocking while he also added scoring with his 5:13.06 effort in the 1600, good enough to take seventh in the event.
Zain Sauer added even more field event scoring for the Midland team as the junior flew 5-6 in the high jump to place fifth overall while Kaleb Westphal was eighth in the shot put after his 39-1 effort.
The Eagles scored in four relays at the conference meet led by a pair of fourth-place performances from the 4x100 (Sawyer House, Cayden Miller, Brayden Grau, Seth Bixler) and 4x200 (House, Miller, Grau, Caden Ballou) relays who turned in times of 46.57 and 1:37.45, respectively.
The distance medley team added seventh-place points with Bixler, Kael Cress, Zain Sauer and Rickels posting a 4:10.74 clocking while the sprint medley team added a 1:43.50 performance as House, Miller, Grau and Ballou were eighth in the event.
Miller and Ballou also scored in open events as well coming through with a 25.62 and 24.84 clocking, respectively, to place seventh and eighth overall.
Also competing at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet for the Eagles were: 100- House (11th, 12.18), Carl Thomsen (22nd, 13.22); 400- Jayson Ruley (18th, 1:02.78), Milo Smith (19th, 1:05.23); 800- Andrew King (21st, 2:52.10); 400 hurdles- Cress (11th, 1:07.15); shot put- Matt Sauer (16th, 32-2.75).
Lisbon dominated the Tri-Rivers Conference meet on their own home track scoring 174 points and topping runner-up Maquoketa Valley (121 points) by an impressive 53-points for the top spot. North Linn (98), Alburnett (52) and Edgewood-Colesburg (45) rounded out the top-5 in the league standings while Midland defeated Easton Valley (39), East Buchanan (37), Springville (33), Calamus-Wheatland (29), Starmont (18), Bellevue-Marquette (17), Clinton Prince of Peace (16) and Central City (13).
The Eagles opened their week with a trip to Camanche Monday, May 2, where the team tallied 36.5 points to place ninth against the 12-team field.
Miller led the way for the Midland team coming through with a title-winning performance in the 400 as the soon-to-be Iowa State wrestler, a could be heavyweight, wowed the crowd crossing the finish line with a blistering time of 54.63 to edge Camanche’s Adam Dunlap (54.79) at the finish line.
Rickels added fourth-place points in the 3200 making his way around the track in 11:18.58 while Ballou was eighth in the 200 crossing in 25.16.
Field events were another scorer for the Eagles as Zain Sauer flew fourth in the high jump clearing 5-6 while Jensen was seventh in the discus (110-9) and Westphal eighth in the shot put (37-0.5).
Midland’s relays were led by a fifth-place performance from the 4x100 as House, Miller, Grau and Zain Sauer combined for a time of 47.05 while the 4x200 (House, Miller, Grau, Ballou) and 4x400 (Ballou, Miller, Zain Sauer, Grau) relays were both sixth turning in times of 1:47.90 and 3:50.31, respectively.
Anthony Shutters, Warren Etten, Ruley and Cress paced the sprint medley team to a 2:05.88 clocking, good enough to place seventh while the distance medley team of Schutters, Ruley, Garrett Moore and Andrew King scored eighth after their 4:16.40 performance.
Also competing for the Midland team at the Camanche meet were: 100-Grau (10th, 12.35), House (16th, 13.32); 400- Ruley (15th, 1:02.70); 1600- Rickels (9th, 5:17.02); discus- Ben Shoaff (17th, 66-9.5); long jump- Ruley (12th, 15-10), Cress (15th, 15-4); shot put- Jensen (14th, 32-1).
Central DeWitt dominated the team standings winning the event scoring 145 points while Anamosa was runner-up with 107.5. The Eagles defeated Calamus-Wheatland (33), Savanna, West Carroll (7) and Clinton Prince of Peace (5).