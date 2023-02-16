WILTON
Coming into the pressure-filled class 1A district tournament in Wilton Saturday, Feb. 11, Midland boys wrestling fans knew one thing for sure.
Caden Ballou, their seventh-ranked 182-pound senior superstar, was most likely a lock to make it through and back to the state tournament for the second time, and first since his sophomore season.
But who would be joining Ballou in Des Moines?
There were all sorts of possibilities, too.
Brandon Buford, Shayden Hansen, Logan Bicknese, Wyatt Christiansen, Jordan Buford, Anthony Harrington and Keegan Rushford were all there in Wilton representing the Eagle program, and all had visions of competing inside Wells Fargo Arena as well.
In the end, and through some pretty intense battles, the seven Midland wrestlers came up just short at districts and saw their seasons come to a close, but not without leaving some pretty lasting impressions.
“Caden was our lone state qualifier,” said Midland boys’ wrestling coach Casey Huston, as Ballou took second at 182-pounds. “He did the same thing he’s done all season. Very solid wrestling.”
Ballou (41-3 record) opened his tournament with fast falls over Bellevue’s Dylan Knuth (50-seconds) in the quarterfinal round and then West Branch’s Tate Frantz (3:21) in the semis before being handed a 9-2 setback in the championship bout against Wilton’s top-seeded and fourth-ranked Kaden Shirk.
Ballou opens his state tournament journey in Des Moines Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a first-round bout against Treynor’s Levi Young (27-12) as top-ranked and No. 2 seed MaKade Bloker (34-1), of North Butler-Clarksville, awaits the winner in the second-round.
Jordan Buford (37-20), with the way he wrestled in Wilton, appeared well on his way to earning his first-ever state tournament berth opening his day at 160-pounds with a win over Wapello’s Garen Wilkerson before upsetting Wilton’s seventh-ranked Owen Milder taking a 12-6 decision in the semifinals.
“Jordan narrowly missed a trip to Des Moines,” Huston said. “He lost a dogfight in his wrestle-back, but he’ll be back next year and will be hungry as ever.”
In the finals against New London’s second-ranked Dominic Lopez, Buford was handed a 25-10 technical fall setback forcing the Eagle junior to a wrestle-back for a winner-take-all shot to state against Durant’s Kadyn Kraklio.
Buford trailed 9-4 through two periods but battled back at the start of the third recording a huge two-point near fall before Kraklio worked an escape, tallied a takedown and then finished off the bout with a 5:26 fall leaving Buford one spot shy of state finishing third in the class.
Hansen (34-14) also just missed a coveted trip to state finishing third at 132. The senior started his day on a great note pinning New London’s Gavin Menke-Bailey in a mere 29-seconds in the quarterfinal round before being handed a tough 10-1 setback against West Branch’s Logan Christoffel in the semis.
The defeat proved to be costly, as Hansen did all he could picking up a 1:01 fall over Mediapolis’ Joey Glendening in the consolation semifinals, but was not afforded a wrestle-back opportunity as his season came to a close placing third overall.
“Shayden went 3-1 on the day, but we needed some help in the finals to get a wrestle-back and it never came,” Huston said. “Shayden wrestled tough all day and has had a great past four years. He will be greatly missed.”
Brandon Buford (27-24) also put on a show for Midland fans opening his tournament in the 126-pound quarterfinal round with a thrilling 6-4 overtime victory over Cascade’s seventh-ranked Brock Morris, but losses against New London’s Gage Burden in the semifinals and Durant’s Trey Ramer in the consolation semifinals ended Buford’s run at state.
“The Cascade kid was a state place-winner last year,” Huston said. “Shows the kind of talent Brandon has and even though he dropped his next couple of matches, he battled well all day.”
Bickense (22-27) picked up a win at 138-pounds pinning Durant’s Gus Thoma in 1:31 while going 1-2 on the day while Harrington (32-19) did the same at 170-pounds posting a 4:58 fall over Bellevue’s Kempton Sikkema in a first-round consolation bout while going 1-2 at the tournament.
Christiansen (24-25) tallied an 0-2 mark at 152-pounds as did Rushford (38-18) in a loaded 220 class.
Overall, the Eagles scored 56 points to place seventh in the 11-team class 1A district tournament that the host Beavers dominated scoring 232.5 points to win.
It was a huge week leading up to the district tournament for the Midland team who hosted the rescheduled Tri-Rivers Conference meet Monday, Feb. 6, in Wyoming, where Ballou cruised to a championship at 182.
“We only had eight kids in the line-up, but they all came to battle,” said Huston, as his team scored 116 points on the night to place fifth against the 11-team field that was topped by No. 2 ranked Lisbon’s 198-point total.
“We had two finalists in freshman Brandon Buford and senior Caden Ballou. Brandon started his day off with two pins to place himself in the finals but came up short at the end. Brandon is really starting to battle and wrestle his best when it’s starting to count. Caden continued his strong senior season with two impressive wins.”
Ballou opened with pins over East Buchanan’s Jacob Yearous (21-seconds) and Derrick Lindsay (57-seconds) before rolling to a 15-4 major decision over North Linn’s Landen Helmrich in the 182-pound finals.
Brandon Buford also pinned his way to the finals at 126 sticking North Linn’s Landon Thomas (2:35) and East Buchanan’s Parker Kress (1:37) before being handed a 3:04 pin setback against Edgewood-Colesburg’s Peyton Gaul in the finals.
Hansen scored third-place points for the team at 132 winning his final two bouts of the tournament over Lisbon’s Lucas Capron (39-seconds) and Starmont’s Sabastion Florek (2:38) going 2-1 on the evening.
Harrington (170) and Rushford (220) were both fourth at their respective weight class each posting 2-2 records at the tournament while teammates Christiansen (152) and Jordan Buford (160) scored fifth while also going 2-2.
Bicknese went 1-2 at 138 and was sixth in the class.
“We’re starting to win a lot of battles now that early in the season we may not have won,” Huston said. “Seniors are stepping up and the young guys are starting to understand they belong and can hang with anyone.”
The Midland boys were back on the mat the very next night in Maquoketa Tuesday, Feb. 7, where the Eagles tallied a 1-2 dual record.
Midland defeated the host Cardinals taking a 36-21 final as Brandon Buford (3:37) and Hansen (1:50) posted pins on the mat while Harrington, Ballou, Rushford and Jordan Buford were all handed forfeit triumphs.
The Eagles were handed a narrow 45-36 loss at the hands of Tipton as Ballou (48-seconds), Rushford (3:48), Hansen (1:12) and Jordan Buford (2:41) all recorded falls. Brandon Buford and Christiansen tallied forfeit wins.
Against Central DeWitt, Midland succumbed to a 42-31 defeat with Brandon Buford (53-seconds), Hansen (3:26), Bicknese (1:35) and Harrington (2:37) all coming through with fall while Ballou (17-6) and Rushford (2-0) posted decision triumphs as the Eagles won six of the eight bouts that played out on the mat.