DELHI
Taking eight wrestlers with him to compete at an absolutely loaded Maquoketa Valley Farr Jebens Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7, Midland boys’ wrestling coach Casey Huston had to be pleased with seven of his Eagles making it onto the podium in Delhi.
And two of those Midland wrestlers also reached championship bouts.
“This tournament was loaded with some great wrestlers,” said Huston, as his team tallied 102 points to place seventh against the 12-team field, as Jordan Buford (160-pounds) and class 1A sixth-ranked Caden Ballou (195) reached the finals at their respective weight classes.
“And I think we competed well all day long. Jordan Buford had a great day on the mat earning himself a trip to the finals by winning matches that he may not have won early in the season. I think Jordan was in the toughest bracket in the tournament and he still battled all day.”
Buford, even amongst a field of numerous state-ranked wrestlers, reached the finals at 160 posting impressive triumphs over Starmont’s Benton Parkin (15-1), Jesup’s Wyatt VanderWerff (10-3) and in the semifinals over East Buchanan’s Tanner Thurn (7-6). In the championship bout Buford was handed a 1:27 pin setback against Burlington-Notre Dame’s class 2A second-ranked Isaiah Fenton.
Ballou, no stranger to tough competition as a state qualifier, defeated Anamosa’s Jackson Watters (31-seconds) and MFL-Mar Mac’s Nolan Lerch (1:45) to advance to the 195-pound finals were the Eagle senior was handed a narrow 10-8 loss against Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Bietz.
Brandon Buford scored a fourth-place finish for the Midland team at 120 picking up back-to-back wins over Starmont’s Zach Taylor (39-seconds) and East Buchanan’s Jaden Peyton (7-4) while going 2-2 at the tournament.
Shayden Hansen also secured a solid fourth-place performance in the 132-pound class going 3-2 on the day that included wins over Center Point-Urbana’s Cayden Palmer (53-seconds), East Buchanan’s Sam Cook (5-0) and Burlington-Notre Dame’s Cole Mincer (3:56).
Wyatt Christiansen (152) and Keegan Rushford (220) both tallied fifth-place showings for the Eagles with each winnings two bouts.
Christiansen opened with a win against Beckman’s Riley White (3:41) before closing his day with a 4:32 fall over Maquoketa Valley’s Tyreese Crippin.
Rushford claimed both of his triumphs over Anamosa’s Tayte Peterschmidt, coming through with 3:32 and 1:29 falls.
Anthony Harrington also earned a spot on the podium for the Midland team at 170, winning his final two bouts over Burlington-Notre Dame’s Emery Watson (3:36) and Jesup’s Ayden Gonzalez (5:14) to take seventh in the class.
Logan Bicknese, even while coming through with a solid 2-2 record at the tournament, missed the podium at 138 defeating Starmont’s Dallas Matthews (1:41) and Maquoketa Valley’s Arion Rave (8-5).
MFL-Mar Mac topped the field scoring 173 points to win the team title while the Eagles defeated Beckman (101 points), Western Dubuque (96), Center Point-Urbana (68), Starmont (65) and Camanche (52).
The new calendar year started for the Midland boys in Alburnett Thursday, Jan. 5, where the Eagles racked up a 2-1 record defeating Edgewood-Colesburg (48-12) and Maquoketa Valley (34-21) while dropping a 63-12 final against the host and class 1A third-ranked Pirates.
“I was able to see some good things in the match against Maquoketa Valley,” Huston said. “It was nice getting Shayden Hansen back on the mat where he had a major decision. It was a great chance for him to work on his cardio after some time off nursing an injury.
“Logan Bicknese and Wyatt Christiansen both battled back from being down early in their matches to get falls. That is where we’re starting to make some gains. They are developing some mental toughness and starting to realize they can battle from being behind.”
Midland wrestlers won five (Brandon Buford, Hansen, Bicknese, Christiansen and Jordan Buford) of the seven bouts that played out on the mat against the Wildcats while Harrington was handed a forfeit triumph.
Not a single match played out against the Vikings that saw forfeits across the board in the Eagles’ 36-point rout as Ballou (58-seconds) and Rushford (1:06) tallied the lone wins for the Eagles against Alburnett.