WYOMING
The long homestand for the Midland boys’ wrestling team continued its successful swing Monday, Jan. 23, as the Eagles came through with three more impressive dual meet triumphs hosting Lone Tree, Springville and Cascade.
And all were in dominant fashion as well.
“It was nice going 3-0 in our final home duals of the season,” said Midland boys’ wrestling coach Casey Huston, as his team opened with a 48-3 rout over Lone Tree.
“The guys are really starting to hit their stride going into the final push of the season. They are able to push the pace in most matches, too. We just need to fine-tune a few things, stay healthy and focus on getting to Des Moines.”
Only four bouts played out on the mat in the opener against the Lions, with Midland winning three, all by fall.
Wyatt Christiansen got the winning started pinning Lone Tree’s Brody Magruder in a mere 40-seconds at 152-pounds before Anthony Harrington followed with another at 170 coming through with a 2:42 fall over Christian Baltazar. Brandon Buford closed the dual with a fast 42-second fall over Clemens Swaink at 126.
Eagles Shayden Hansen, Logan Bicknese, Jordan Buford, class 1A eighth-ranked Caden Ballou and Keegan Rushford all were handed forfeit wins.
The Eagles returned to the mat against a Springville team in their first season as a program, and handed the young Orioles a 54-0 defeat.
Again, only four bouts were played out on the mat with Midland going a perfect 4-0 opening with Christiansen pinning Luke Lansing in 1:22. Rushford followed with a fast 31-second fall over Christian Anguiano before Brandon Buford (32-seconds) and Hansen (47-seconds) closed the dual with pins over Braden Jordan and Ryan Foley, respectively.
The final dual against Cascade saw more action for Eagle fans to follow as the hosts rallied from a 12-0 deficit early on to pull away for the 45-24 triumph.
The Cougars received a forfeit to start the dual then followed with a fall at 152 before Midland got things going as Jordan Buford scored a 3-2 decision over Cascade’s Evan Vogel. Harrington followed with a 3:55 fall over Benjamin Gehl.
After a Ballou forfeit at 182, Midland had the lead at 15-12, but the when the Eagles had to hand the Cougars one back at 220, the visitors led 18-15.
It wouldn’t last long as the hosts closed the dual winning five of the final six bouts.
Rushford got the scoring started pinning Cascade’s Bayne Manternach in a mere 36-seconds at heavyweight before a forfeit for Nathan Rickels at 106 handed the Eagles a 27-18 advantage.
The Cougars scored their final points with a forfeit at 120, but it was Midland who made the big splash down the stretch as Brandon Buford (126), Hansen (132) and Bicknese (138) all came through with clutch pin triumphs over Cory Bradtke-Stelken (1:22), Riley Koppes (1:45) and Eli Fritz (3:43), respectively.
“I was impressed with Jordan’s tough 3-2 win,” Huston said. “He’s wrestling really well, but I would still like to see him really open up and widen the gap with opponents.”
The Tri-Rivers Conference wrestling tournament the Midland team was scheduled to host Saturday, Jan. 28, in Wyoming, was postponed due to inclement weather.