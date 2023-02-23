DES MOINES
There he was, standing on mat inside a jam-packed Wells Fargo Arena on Championship Saturday Night in Des Moines wrestling for a 182-pound class 1A state title.
Simply amazing.
The mere thought of the journey Midland senior Caden Ballou had to go through the last two years to get to that amazing point gives goosebumps.
Literally.
Actually, it’s Hollywood type stuff.
Ballou, the third different Eagle to wrestle for a state championship in the last four years, joining teammates Damon Huston (in 2020) and Cayden Miller (2022), as little as a year ago didn’t appear to really have any shot at a championship as he struggled through the 2021-22 wrestling season with baffling breathing issues that sucked all the energy right out of his body time and again.
Doctors had no idea why this was happening either, and the Ballou’s sought help from numerous specialists to try and correct the issue, and it wound up costing the superstar Midland wrestler a shot at state as a junior after making it to Wells Fargo as a sophomore.
“It was such a helpless feeling watching Caden out there wrestling last season knowing he was 10-times better than his opponent, but just couldn’t finish matches because whatever it was he was going through completely gassed him and actually made it tough for him to even breathe,” said Midland boys’ wrestling coach Casey Huston. “His entire junior season was like that. He still went out and battled and did the best his body would allow, but it was so frustrating for him and all of us to watch this kid go through something like that.
“That’s what makes what Caden did here at the state tournament that much more special. Actually, just getting here was amazing. He really defied the odds.”
Did he ever.
Again, literally.
Ballou, somehow seeded 15th in the 1A 182-pound bracket by the state computers, but ranked seventh by IAwrestle, had the toughest journey of anyone in the class to the state championship match, but made it through each and every amazing round with mind-bogging and often heart-stopping performances.
“Coming into the state tournament and seeing I was seeded 15th made me feel a little underappreciated, but it is what it is,” Ballou said. “I guess I went out onto the mat on Wednesday with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder and just wanted to show I was better than my seeding. I guess by making it all the way to the championship match, maybe being seeded that low did help me in the end. It motivated me even more. No one expected me to make a run, and that took the pressure off.”
It was Ballou applying the pressure all tournament long however, opening with a 4:55 fall over Treynor’s 18th-seeded Levi Young in a first-round bout Wednesday, Feb. 15, that the Eagle senior dominated from the outset.
“I actually had some first match jitters, but once I got out there and started wrestling all of that pretty much disappeared,” Ballou said. “I got out quick and was able to do some things, but honestly, I felt this was my worst match of the state tournament. I guess I just needed to work things out in this one to really get going.”
Which is exactly what the Midland superstar did in his second-round bout later that morning against top-ranked and No. 2 seed MaKade Bloker, of North Butler-Clarksville.
“I fell behind early but just stayed in there and kept fighting,” said Ballou, as Bloker scored an early takedown. “We played Clarksville in football and won, and I wanted to do the same on the mat at the state tournament. It was an amazing feeling to be able to get that done. All our fans who were there were so pumped. A moment I know I’ll never forget.”
Ballou started taking control of the match in the second period, then got Bloker on his back and posted the shocker of the tournament with a 5:48 fall.
The win advanced Ballou to the quarterfinal round Thursday, Feb. 16, where he battled to a 6-4 decision over Wapsie Valley’s unranked but 10th-seeded Cannon Joerger.
“After watching some tape, I figured Caden could control this match if he pushed the pace,” Huston said. “We knew Cannon was really big with a cradle, so we really worked this position a lot leading up to this match during warm-ups. After Caden controlled the first two periods, we needed just one more strong period.”
While Ballou got the win, the end of the match wasn’t without some major drama.
“Just 2-3 seconds into the third period, Caden was locked in a cradle fighting not to get pinned,” Huston said. “After a long fight, Caden was able to eventually fight off his back and finish off the match with a 6-4 decision.”
And Ballou did it by somehow posting a reversal after getting off his back breaking a 4-4 tie late in the period when Joerger received his back points.
The heart-stopping triumph advanced Ballou to the state semifinal round Friday, Feb. 17, against a very familiar foe in Wilton’s fourth-ranked and third-seeded Kaden Shirk, who handed the Midland senior a setback (9-2) just a week earlier in the district championship match.
“I didn’t wrestle my best at districts and really wanted another shot at Shirk,” Ballou said. “We knew he likes to bounce around a lot so I needed to stay in good position and needed a takedown right away to set the right tone.”
Ballou did exactly that.
“We had time to sit and work on a few things to make some adjustments from their previous meeting, and that’s exactly what Caden did,” said Huston, as Ballou scored a quick first-period takedown, then added another in the frame and eventually claimed an enormous 7-2 victory.
“From start-to-finish, Caden set the pace and kept then pace in a very one-sided win.”
The win placed Ballou in the 1A 182-pound state finals on Championship Saturday Night Feb. 18, against top-seeded and second-ranked Carson Hartz, of Waterloo Columbus.
“Caden stepped onto the mat Saturday night very focused and ready to wrestle,” said Huston, as his star senior was handed an 11-1 season-ending defeat. “Caden got down early and had to start forcing some action to get back into the match, but the final score doesn’t tell the whole story. Caden gave up a lot of the points Hartz scored by trying to create some offense against a wrestler who constantly kept himself in good position.”
Ballou knew he had a battle on his hands, too, as Hartz scored a first period takedown with 21-seconds remaining before adding an escape and another takedown in the second period to take a 5-0 advantage into the third
“That kid really had my number,” Ballou said. “Before the match I kept telling myself I was going to win, but I knew I would have a fight on my hands, and I did. Hartz was very prepared, and so was I, but he just proved to be too tough.”
Hartz opened the third period with a quick takedown and got Ballou on his back for a two-point nearfall before Ballou scored with 39-seconds left earning an escape.
Hartz ended the scoring with one final takedown nine-seconds later.
“I know Caden wanted to get on the top of the podium, and so did his coaching staff and the entire Midland community,” said Huston, as Ballou wrapped the 2022-23 campaign with a phenomenal 45-4 overall record.
“That six-minutes he earned Saturday night in the state finals will last him a lifetime. It brought everyone a lot of enjoyment seeing him battle in the finals, but not near the enjoyment it brought me having the privilege of watching him put in the work over the last 12 years to get the opportunity for those final six-minutes.”