EDGEWOOD
There wasn’t much wrestling being played out on the mat for the Midland boys Thursday, Jan. 12, as the Eagles made a long trip to Edgewood-Colesburg, but one of them was historic for senior Shayden Hansen.
“Our first dual of the night against Central City only saw one match wrestled, Jordan Buford getting a pin over Luke Burds at 160,” said Midland boys wrestling coach Casey Huston, as his team picked up three dual meet triumphs on the night.
“That was the only wrestler Central City had. In the second dual against Ed-Co there was also just one match with Brandon Buford wrestling for us. Then in the third and final dual we finally got to some wrestling, which included Shayden recording his 100th career win.”
The Eagles crushed Central City (48-0) and Edgewood-Colesburg (42-12) under the avalanche of forfeits before taking a thrilling 36-33 final over Starmont in the final dual of the evening.
“We were down by three points going into the final match with Keegan Rushford coming up big with the fall to win it.,” Huston said. “Jordan and Slayton picked up a falls for us, too.”
Of the five bouts that played out on the mat, Eagle wrestlers won three of them including Hansen, who pinned Starmont’s Sabastian Florek in a mere 1:39 for career victory No. 100.
Jordan Buford stuck Benton Parkin in 1:25 and with Midland trailing 33-30 in the final bout of the dual, Rushford dominated Gabe Cummer rolling to a 31-secxond pin rout.
Brandon Buford, Anthony Harrington and 195-pound class 1A sixth-ranked Caden Ballou were all handed forfeit wins for the Eagles against the Stars.
Midland made their way back to Cascade Saturday, Jan. 14, competing in a 14-team tournament that saw Ballou win the 195-pound championship and the team score 78 points to place ninth overall.
“We were short-staffed in Cascade with only seven on the mat, but they continue to battle,” said Huston, as five reached the podium.
“Brandon Buford had a big day going 4-1. He is down to 120 and really starting to hit his stride at the right time. Shayden continues to get his season back on track finishing in third-place at 132. Jordan Buford had another great day going 3-1. When he stays in good positions and gets to his offense, he can wrestle with anyone. Caden got back on top going 3-0 on the day and Keegan went 3-1 winning his final three after a first-round loss, which can be tough to do.”
Ballou claimed the team’s lone title, as after a hard-fought 3-0 decision over Waukon’s Corbyn Palmer in the quarterfinal round, pinned Western Dubuque’s Derek Hoerner in a mere 1:19 to advance to the finals against Iowa City Regina’s 1A 10th-ranked Christopher Waikel, who Ballou defeated in a thrilling 3-2 final.
Hansen pinned Waukon’s Ethan Gibbs (1:58) to start his day before closing it with a 5:57 fall over Waukon’s Justin Murphy in the third-place match, sandwiching the win around his only loss at the tournament.
Brandon Buford (120) and Rushford (220) both had big days winning multiple matches.
Buford wrestled five times in his busy stretch with the lone loss coming at the hands of class 2A fourth-ranked C.J. Davis, of Burlington-Notre Dame in a 58-second pin setback. Burford defeated Central DeWitt’s Colton Penniston (1:29), Waukon’s Max Jones (1:29), Waukon’s Owen Regan (9-2) and in the fifth-place bout claimed an 11-6 decision over Beckman’s Jake Schmidt.
Rushford, after being handed a 52-second pin loss at the hands of Western Dubuque’s Jake Murphy to get his tournament started in the quarterfinal round, finished it with three straight triumphs pinning Cedar Rapids Washington’s Devin Schroy (4:34), Waukon’s Mason Kelly (1:27) and finally Dubuque Senior’s Richard Cribbs (38-seconds).
Jordan Buford added sixth-place points for the Midland team opening his tournament with a win over Northeast’s Cory Rutledge (2:58) before being handed a pin setback in the quarterfinal round. Buford bounded back with consecutive triumphs over Burlington-Notre Dame’s Calvin Shafer (2:17) and Cascade’s Evan Vogel (8-5) before a loss in the fifth-place bout ended his day at 160.
Logan Bicknese (138) and Wyatt Christiansen (152) also competed for the Eagles at the tournament.
Western Dubuque claimed the team title scoring 187 points to edge past runner-up Burlington-Notre Dame’s 186.5 point effort while Midland defeated Cascade (71 points), Dubuque Wahlert (71), Central DeWitt (70.5), Northeast (64) and Central City (24).