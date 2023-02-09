Not wanting to have too long of a break between the last regular season match ahead of the pressure-filled district tournament coming up in Wilton Saturday, Feb. 11, Midland boys’ wrestling coach Casey Huston took his team to Solon, and against some solid competition on a night that saw four different duals, the Eagles were able to hone their skills.
Midland posted a 1-3 record on the night picking up a 48-30 triumph over Keokuk as just three bouts were played out on the mat with the Eagles winning two of them.
Wyatt Christiansen opened the dual coming through with a 3:18 fall over Khaos Martin at 152-pounds before Jordan Buford followed a match later pinning Rayden Winkler in a mere 1:05.
Logan Bicknese, Anthony Harrington, Caden Ballou, Keegan Rushford, Nathan Rickels and Shayden Hansen were all handed forfeit triumphs for the Midland team.
The Eagles dropped a 40-26 match against Waterloo West with Midland wrestlers splitting their eight bouts on the mat.
Hansen pinned Ryan Lindaman in 5:36 at 132-pounds while Buford came through with a 21-5 technical fall rout over Michael Dunn. Harrington worked his way to an impressive 3-0 decision over Braden Nystrom at 170 before Rushford came through with the final win on the mat for the Eagles taking a 1:43 fall over Amari Horton.
Ballou received Midland’s lone forfeit in the match.
Against a tough Vinton-Shellsburg team, the Eagles were handed a 60-15 loss as Buford came through with the first win in the match for the team posting a 5-3 decision over Brant Dickinson before Ballou added a fast 46-second fall over Max Janssen at 182. Harrington scored the only other points in the match coming through with a forfeit.
Against the host Spartans the Eagles came up on the short end of a 63-15 decision as Christiansen (4:32) and Ballou (1:02) posted pin victories while Rushford scored an 8-4 decision at heavyweight.