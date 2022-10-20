Midland’s Jayson Ruley takes a look at his time fractions of a second before crossing the finish line at North Linn Tuesday, Oct. 11, where the Eagles competed at the annual Tri-Rivers Conference cross country meet in Troy Mills.
Making their second-straight trip to Troy Mills, the Midland cross country team looked for an improved performance competing at the annual Tri-Rivers Conference meet Tuesday, Oct. 11, and even in less than ideal conditions, the Eagle boys were able to do exactly that.
“Looking at the times we ran at North Linn just three days earlier, I was hoping Milo and Jayson would be under 20-minutes,” said Midland cross country coach Jon Eganhouse. “It was a misty, windy day, but Milo was still able to tie his personal-best and Jayson was able to take over 40-seconds off his time from Saturday to Tuesday. So overall, I was happy with the guys’ times.”
Smith paced the trio of Eagle boys at the league meet placing 37th overall after crossing the finish line with a time of 20-minutes, 5-seconds while Ruley added a 20:39 clocking that was good enough to finish 46th overall against the 72-runner field.
Jay Bentley wrapped the Midland performances taking 68th after his 24:19 effort.
The class 1A 12th-ranked hosts from North Linn dominated the boys’ field winning the TRC team championship scoring 67 points while 1A 17th-ranked Maquoketa Valley was runner-up with 96 points.
Calamus-Wheatland (102 points), Starmont-West Central (110), East Buchanan (112), Springville (120), Alburnett (139), Clinton Prince of Peace (166), North Cedar (189), Bellevue-Marquette (253) and Edgewood-Colesburg (293) rounded out the boys’ standings at the league meet.
Starmont-West Central’s class 2A second-ranked Charlie Sieck dominated the boys’ field winning the league individual title posting a time of 16:27 as four state-ranked runner and two state-ranked teams competed in the boys’ race.
Midland also ran representation in the middle school boys’ race as Carter Willms came through with a time of 13:37 in the two-mile event good enough to place 14th against the 41-runner field.