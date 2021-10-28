CASCADE
“Six years ago, I started coaching cross country at Midland. I had five seventh grade boys start and run for me and all of them showed a lot of promise,” said Eagle coach Jon Eganhouse. “Over the six years three of them dropped out of the program for one reason or another.
“The two that were left are Trenton Rickels and Bryce Rushford.”
The pair of Midland seniors closed their careers at the class 1A state qualifier meet on the challenging Fillmore course in Cascade Thursday, Oct. 21, with Rickels, the program’s top runner during Eganhouse’s coaching tenure in Wyoming, just missing another coveted state meet berth.
“Trenton has always shown a lot of promise,” Eganhouse said. “He did qualify for state his freshmen year and was always our No. 1 runner. Trenton is a very diverse young man. This week he is competing at the National FFA Convention with the Ag Issues team and is looking forward to attending the University of Iowa next fall and studying radiology.”
Rickels, who has come so close to earning berths back to the state level since that breakthrough performance back in 2018, closed his career with a similar effort Thursday missing a trip to Fort Dodge by just 10 places and 44-seconds after crossing the finish line 20th overall in 19:30.2.
The top-10 individuals and top-2 teams from the qualifier meet earn trips to the state level.
Rushford closed his career placing 85th overall posting a time of 30:02.
“Looking at Bryce you would think he should be a starting linebacker for the football team instead of a runner,” Eganhouse said. “His dry wit and humor are appreciated and he is looking at several schools as of now looking to be a writer.”
Milo Smith turned in a solid qualifier performance placing second on the team and 50th overall at the event coming through with a time of 21:42.2 while Jayson Ruley, another Midland runner who has gradually improved all fall long added a 22:34.4 clocking that was good enough to place 61st at the meet.
Tristan Kunde (66th, 23:10.9) and Jay Bentley (71st, 24:24.8) rounded out the efforts for the Eagle boys’ team who placed ninth against the 11-team field scoring 211 points and defeating GMG Garwin (262 points) and North Cedar (284).
“All of these are improved times over the earlier Cascade meet we were at,” Eganhouse said.
Fourth-ranked Valley Lutheran claimed the boys’ 1A qualifier team title scoring 44 points and to secure a state meet berth while host Cascade also qualified placing second by scoring 67 points.
Kaitlin Kunde closed her season with a 28:30.3 clocking that placed her 45th against the 53-runner girls’ field.
Fourth-ranked Hudson claimed the girls’ qualifier team title scoring 36 points while North Tama also secured a team berth to state placing second at the qualifier after their 50-point performance.
“For next year we will need one of my 2-3-4 runners to step up and take Trenton’s No. 1 spot and lead this team,” Eganhouse said. “We will also need to pick up another boy to allow us to keep competing as a team at meets next season.
“For the girls, I need a team. It’s hard on Kaitlin being the only runner for us. She needs more girls to train with her.”