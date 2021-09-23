WYOMING
Often times the things that matter the most in high school sports tend to get lost in the heat of competition.
Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Wyoming, however, fans witnessed a heartwarming moment and reminded everyone what prep athletics are supposed to be all about as the Midland cross country team hosted their lone meet of the 2021 campaign on the Little Bear Country Club course.
Vincent Kunde, who was battling the best he could for the Eagle boys, was almost eight-minutes behind the next-to-last place runner when a group of students and teammates noticed the Eagle freshman struggling on the home stretch of the course.
“Quite a few students, including members of the volleyball and football teams, showed up for Bryce Rushford’s and Trenton Rickels’ last home meet,” said Eagle cross country coach Jon Eganhouse. “Vincent has gone through quite a few medical issues this year and it takes him about 40-minutes to run a race.
“I let him run the home meet and as everyone was cleared off the course, our students saw Vincent still running and they ran down the hill to cheer him on. All of a sudden, I see them running with Vincent and they escorted him the last half mile to the finish line. Just kinda awesome.”
Kunde couldn’t help but be moved by the show of support as a smile crossed his face with his teammates and classmates encouraging him to finish the race, which he did placing 39th overall with a time of 45:26.
Rickels was the first to cross the finish line for the Midland boys and was 10th overall after his 20:15 clocking while Milo Smith (21st), Jason Ruley (22nd) and Tristan Kunde (23rd) all ran in a pack coming through with times of 22:45, 23:00 and 23:29, respectively.
Jay Bentley (32nd, 27:15) and Rushford (36th, 30:57) also helped the Midland boys to a third-place showing in the team standings, defeating fourth-place Clinton Prince of Peace (80 points) and fifth-place Bellevue-Marquette (96).
Class 2A second-ranked Tipton dominated the field scoring 18 points to win the Midland Invitational boys’ team title while Northeast (46) was second.
The Eagles did have representation in the boys’ middle school race as well with Brandon Kunde placing 37th overall posting a 21:07 clocking in the two-mile event.
There was no rest for the weary as Midland was right back on the course two days later in Cascade, where the Eagle boys placed 12th against a 12-team field on a challenging Fillmore course Thursday, Sept. 16.
Rickels worked his way through the hills and finished with a time of 21:34.3, good enough to lead the team and place 58th overall while teammates Tristan Kunde (90th, 23:23.5), Ruley (101st, 23:47.2), Smith (123rd, 26:02.3), Bentley (135th, 28:16) and Rushford (140th, 33:12) also helped the team to their 341-point total.
Class 2A third-ranked Maquoketa Valley claimed the boys’ team title scoring 80-points.
Kaitlin Kunde represented the Eagles in the varsity girls’ race, and the freshman turned in a solid performance placing 78th against the 110-runner field coming through with a time of 28:44.1.