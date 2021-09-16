Getting off to an earlier than usual start to their season in Anamosa Aug. 28, the Midland cross country team had almost a week-and-a-half off before getting back on the course again in Tipton Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Eagles’ normal season-opener.
“We started back into the cross country grind on Tuesday and competed in Tipton,” said Midland cross country coach Jon Eganhouse, as his boys’ team picked up a pair of victories at the 12-team event that featured five state-ranked programs.
“It was actually one of the better days that we have had at Tipton over the last few years as far as weather goes. Not too hot nor wet.”
Trenton Rickels once again paced the Eagle team coming through with a solid 21:00 clocking that was good enough to place 36th overall against the 91-runner field while teammate Jayson Ruley was 67th coming through with a 23:45 clocking.
Tristan Kunde (71st, 24:36), Milo Smith (72nd, 24:38), Jay Bentley (86th, 28:42), Bryce Rushford (90th, 33:56) and Vincent Kunde (91st, 42:24) also took to the challenging course in Tipton for the Midland boys.
The Eagles defeated Louisa-Muscatine (314 points) and last-place Wilton (334) while class 3A 12th-ranked Solon claimed the Tipton Invitational team title scoring 34 points to edge past runner-up and class 2A third-ranked Tipton (44 points).
Class 1A ninth-ranked Iowa City Regina (110), 1A 18th-ranked Cascade (134) and 1A fifth-ranked Bellevue (140) rounded out the top-5 in the boys’ team standings.
Midland also competed in a girls’ race for the first time this season, as freshman Kaitlin Kunde took to Tipton’s course and placed 60th overall after turning in a time of 32:44.
The Eagles were back in competition two days later in Goose Lake Thursday, Sept. 9, where the Midland boys collected two more wins placing fourth at the six-team event hosted by Northeast.
“Trenton led the team and shaved 1:31 off his time to finish in sixth-place,” Eganhouse said. “Milo was my second runner with a time of 21:42, taking almost three-minutes off his time. This is the spot I expect and need Milo to be for our team.”
Tristan Kunde was third on the team coming through with a time of 22:13 while Ruley added a 22:40 clocking. Bentley (27:02) and Rushford (29:56) also took to the boys’ course while Kaitlin Kunde took three-and-a-half minutes off time finishing in 29:19.