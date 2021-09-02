Midland’s Trenton Rickels makes his way through the fast cross country course in Anamosa Saturday, Aug. 28, as the Eagles opened the 2021 campaign placing 11th as a team scoring 316 points with Rickels leading the way placing 59th overall in 21:07.
Midland’s Jayson Ruley tries to keep cool at a brutally hot season-opening cross country meet in Anamosa Saturday, Aug. 28. Ruley posted the third-best time on the Eagle boys’ team crossing in 24:40, good enough to place 117th overall at the loaded event.
Midland’s Trenton Rickels makes his way through the fast cross country course in Anamosa Saturday, Aug. 28, as the Eagles opened the 2021 campaign placing 11th as a team scoring 316 points with Rickels leading the way placing 59th overall in 21:07.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Midland’s Jayson Ruley tries to keep cool at a brutally hot season-opening cross country meet in Anamosa Saturday, Aug. 28. Ruley posted the third-best time on the Eagle boys’ team crossing in 24:40, good enough to place 117th overall at the loaded event.
Traditionally, the Midland cross country program doesn’t open their season until early September when the Eagles make their annual trek to Tipton.
The 2021 schedule allowed the Eagles to make a short jaunt to Anamosa Saturday, Aug. 28, and gave the Midland runners an opportunity to get an early start to what head coach Jon Eganhouse hopes will be an improved campaign.
“It was a hot, humid day and Anamosa adjusted their times to try and give the runners some relief,” said Eganhouse, who brought six boys with him to the season-opening meet where the Eagles placed 11th overall scoring 316 points against the talented 11-team field.
“I do like the early meet to see where we are at as a team before we get into the meat of the schedule. Looking at our times, it looks like we have some room for growth.”
Trenton Rickels, as he has been each of the last three years, led the way for the Midland boys placing 59th against the 154-runner field posting a solid season-opening time of 21:07 in the heat while Tristan Kunde was second on the team and 105th overall after crossing the finish line in 23:49.
Jayson Ruley, making his high school cross country debut, turned in a time of 24:40, good enough to place 117th overall while teammate Milo Smith was 133rd after his 26:39 effort.
Jay Bentley (150th, 31:00) and Bryce Rushford (153rd, 33:38) rounded out the Eagle boys’ effort at the meet that featured three state-ranked teams in class 4A 18th-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington, 3A fourth-ranked Solon and 2A fifth-ranked Mid-Prairie.
Cedar Rapids Washington won the meet scoring 47 points to easily defeat the runner-up Spartans (76 points).