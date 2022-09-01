Going against a field that featured six state-ranked teams at their 2022 season-opener in Anamosa Saturday, Aug. 27, Midland cross country coach Jon Eganhouse knew the competition was going to be extremely challenging, but he also wanted his team to reach their goals.
“The field contained many 3A and 4A teams, but since we were not fielding a complete team, the goal was just consistency,” said Eganhouse, who brought three runners with him to Anamosa.
“I believe we did approach this goal, but we do have some work to do.”
Jayson Ruley led the Eagle trio coming through with a time of 22-minutes, 23.6-saeconds that placed him 98th against the 164-runner field while Milo Smith was 121st with his time of 23:29.5.
Jay Bentley, son of new Anamosa High School principal Josh Bentley, was 160th after his 30-minute effort.
Class 4A 15th-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy claimed the Anamosa Invitational team title dominating the meet scoring 25 points placing seven runners in the top-14 overall while class 3A 20th-ranked Washington was runner-up with 75 team points.
Class 3A sixth-ranked Solon (84 points), 2A 14th-ranked Anamosa (113), 1A second-ranked Bellevue (118), 1A 13th-ranked Cascade (126), Muscatine (179), Cedar Rapids Xavier (229), Maquoketa (289), Union-LaPorte City (300) and Waterloo Christian School (330) rounded out the boys’ team standings.
“We have a week off now before the Tipton meet,” Eganhouse said. “The goal now is to bring Milo and Jayson’s times under 20-minutes.”