Making a second trip to Bellevue in a three-week span, Midland cross country coach Jon Eganhouse was eager to see some of the improvements his boys could make competing on the Bellevue Golf Course Monday, Oct. 3, at the meet hosted this time by Bellevue-Marquette.
He would not be disappointed.
“This was the same course as the Bellevue public meet, so we were able to compare times,” said Eganhouse, as his runners all posted solid clockings at the meet that featured five teams and 36 individuals, all of whom represented class 1A programs.
“It was probably a perfect day to run cross country. 72-degrees, light wind and very little humidity, and the times showed that. We dropped over a minute from our last times, which was similar to other teams here too. I was extremely happy with our times.”
Milo Smith led the way for the Eagle boys coming through with a personal-record time of 20-minutes, 36-seconds that placed him 15th against the field while teammate Jayson Ruley wasn’t too far behind scoring a 17th-place performance after his 20:36 clocking. Jay Bentley rounded out the Midland threesome coming through with a time of 24:37 to place 35th overall.
Calamus-Wheatland claimed the Marquette Invitational team title scoring 35 points while Clinton Prince of Peace (63 points) was runner-up. North Cedar (66), Bellevue-Marquette (70) and Durant (97) rounded out the boys’ team scoring.
Clinton Prince of Peace’s class 1A 12th-ranked Marcus Blount led all runners winning the individual title crossing the finish line in 16:48 while Calamus-Wheatland’s Logan Riedesel was a distant second finishing in 18:03.
Midland also had representation in the middle school boys’ race, where Carter Willms scored a 29th-place finish after his 11:18 performance.
The Eagles were back on the course taking part in their final regular season meet at North Linn, where once again Midland runners posted record times Saturday, Oct. 8, in Troy Mills.
“It was slightly above freezing, but little wind,” Eganhouse said. “And this time it was Jayson’s turn to take the lead with a personal-best 20:07.”
Smith finished second on the team crossing in 20:53 while Bentley added a time of 25:00 completing the Eagle efforts at the meet that annually brings in some of the top programs in all of eastern Iowa.
“This is the time of the year we see times fall quickly and the runners have responded,” Eganhouse said. “I admit, I would like to have seen these times two weeks ago, but the men are trending down this week as we return to North Linn Tuesday (Oct. 11) for the Tri-Rivers Conference meet.”