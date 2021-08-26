WYOMING
When it comes to knowing what the 2021 Midland cross country program is capable of this fall, no one is better suited than Eagle coach Jon Eganhouse, and that means knowing what to push for and what his team’s true abilities are.
And keeping goals attainable.
“Since we are a small team, we need to be competitive within ourselves,” said Eganhouse, who returns letter winners in Trenton Rickels, Bryce Rushford, Milo Smith, Jay Bentley and Tristan Kunde.
“Nobody is behind them pushing them to be better. They’re going to need to push themselves.”
Rickels, a state cross country qualifier as a freshman, headlines the letter winners this fall.
“Trenton has been my lead runner for the last three years and will continue with that,” Eganhouse said. “Bryce is my other senior who keeps the mood light on the team. I look for him to have at least a couple of personal-bests this year.
“Milo has all the tools to run with Trenton. He just needs to believe he can do it and while Jay is still learning the sport, this year I have him from the start of pre-season practice and he will have several PR times this year. Tristan also has a lot of potential. He spent last year adjusting to the mileage, but she should be posting sub-20-minute times this year.”
Jayson Ruley joins the fray as a freshman on the 2021 roster, adding to the depth for a team that could surprise within the Tri-Rivers Conference.
“Jayson is the son of my teammates from Oxford Junction,” Eganhouse said. “He has the frame and the endurance to be a very good runner.
“I see us being in the middle of the pack this year at the conference meet. If my younger guys start feeling success, we should be able to move up.”
Ruley isn’t the only newcomer to the Midland cross country program this fall, as the Eagles also add a girl to the program for the first time in several seasons.
“We have one girl running with us this year, Kaitlin Kunde,” Eganhouse said. “She did not run in middle school for me, and I’ve been pretty easy on her through pre-season practices, but she seems to have some tenacity. I will run her at the season-opening Anamosa meet and we’ll see where she is sitting race-wise.”
2021 Midland cross country schedule: Aug. 28 at Anamosa 9 a.m.; Sept. 7 at Tipton 5 p.m.; Sept. 9 at Northeast 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 14 Midland Invitational at Little Bear Country Club 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 16 at Cascade 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 20 at Bellevue 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 25 at Anamosa 9 a.m.; Oct. 4 at Bellevue 4:15 p.m.; Oct. 9 at North Linn 8:30 a.m.; Oct. 14 Tri-Rivers Conference meet at Bellevue 4 p.m.