jex-08252022-spt-mid-cc-team-14a.jpg

Members of the 2022 Midland cross country team are, left to right, Jayson Ruley, Jay Bentley, Milo Smith and Head Coach Jon Eganhouse.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

WYOMING

It’s not a sport for the faint of heart, but three have signed up to take the challenge of joining the Midland cross country team in 2022.

Recommended for you