WYOMING
It’s not a sport for the faint of heart, but three have signed up to take the challenge of joining the Midland cross country team in 2022.
Eagle head coach Jon Eganhouse is out recruiting the school right now hoping more runners might join up soon, but as of now only seniors Milo Smith and Jay Bentley, as well as sophomore Jayson Ruley have dared to take the cross country challenge.
“I have talked to Milo about stepping up and leading,” Eganhouse said. “He has the most experience and so far, he has done a good job with helping and pushing the others.
“For Milo and Jayson, I need them to mentally break into the 18s. They need to push themselves beyond what they think they can do. They are both capable, but need to excel more in the last mile.”
Midland will not count in any team scoring this season if the current roster situation remains, but Eganhouse is hoping his threesome might be able to surprise at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet later this fall.
“It seems that Maquoketa Valley is maintaining a pretty good team,” he said. “For individuals I can see Marcus Blount, from Prince of Peace, being tough to beat.
“For the girls, hands down Noelle Steines, the returning state champion, is the best in the Tri-Rivers. The top girls’ team might be a matter of who can field a team, but I am guessing North Linn.”
2022 Midland cross country schedule: Aug. 27 at Anamosa 9:00 a.m.; Sept. 6 at Tipton 5:00 p.m.; Sept. 8 at Northeast 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 12 – Midland Invitational 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 15 at Cascade 4:00 p.m.; Sept. 19 at Bellevue 4:00 p.m.; Sept. 24 at Anamosa 9:00 a.m.; Oct. 3 at Bellevue 4:15 p.m.; Oct. 8 at North Linn 8:30 a.m.; Oct. 11 – Tri Rivers Conference meet at North Linn 4:00 p.m.; Oct. 20 – Class 1A state qualifier meet at Cascade 4:00 p.m.; Oct. 29 – Class 1A state meet at Ford Dodge.
