BELLEVUE
Taking part in the final Tri-Rivers Conference cross country race of his solid Midland running career, senior Trenton Rickels did his best to make sure the experience would be memorable in Bellevue Thursday, Oct. 14.
After finishing as one of the league’s top-20 at the loaded league race, it was mission accomplished for Rickels who posted a time of 19:26 to place 19th against the field that included 69 competitors and helped the Eagle boys to an eighth-place finish against the eight-team field scoring 184 points.
Jayson Ruley finished second on the team and 44th overall after crossing the finish line with a time of 21:51 while Milo Smith also rose up the rankings placing 46th coming through with a 21:58 clocking.
Tristan Kunde (57th, 23:28), Jay Bentley (61st, 24:14), Bryce Rushford (68th, 29:41) and Vincent Kunde (69th, 35:00) rounded out the Midland boys’ efforts at the league meet.
Class 1A third-ranked Maquoketa Valley was the class of the boys’ race dominating the field scoring just 26 points while Starmont/West Central was runner-up with 63 points. Class 1A 19th-ranked North Linn scored 104 points to take third in the team standings while Alburnett (113 points), Edgewood-Colesburg (126), Clinton Prince of Peace (146) and Bellevue-Marquette (165) rounded out the boys’ team standings at the conference meet.
Maquoketa Valley’s 13th-ranked Cy Huber ran away with the boys’ individual conference championship crossing the finish line first in 17:09 while Starmont/West Central’s class 2A 11th-ranked Charlie Sieck was runner-up in 17:17. Maquoketa Valley’s 21st-ranked Nolan Ries (17:24), East Buchanan’s Noah Valenzuela (17:45) and Clinton Prince of Peace’s 14th-ranked Marcus Blount (17:54) were the top-5 finishers in the boys’ race.
Kaitlin Kunde, as she has been all season long, was the lone Midland representative in the Tri-Rivers Conference girls’ race, finishing with a time of 28:27, good enough to place 31st overall.
Class 1A top-ranked Noelle Steines was completely dominant as the Calamus-Wheatland freshman won the conference title by more than a minute-and-a-half posting an 18:41 clocking that topped North Linn’s 16th-ranked Meghan Wheatley (20:16).
Bellevue-Marquette’s 18th-ranked Holly Beauchamp (21:02) and 26trh-ranked Allison Kettman (21:36) as well as Springville-Central City’s 27th-ranked Ashley Flansburg (21:41) rounded out the girls’ top-5 individuals.
Host Bellevue-Marquette claimed the Tri-Rivers Conference girls’ team title scoring 43 points to edge past runner-up and class 1A 18th-ranked North Linn, who totaled 44 points. Starmont/West Central (54) and Springville-Central City (78) completed the girls’ team standings.
The Eagles also had a pair of participants in the league’s middle school races as Amlaeh Jerome was 29th with a time of 22:34 in the girls’ event while Brandon Kunde was 40th finishing in 18:32 for the boys.