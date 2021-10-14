TROY MILLS
It’s been what he’s done since first donning a Midland cross country jersey four years ago.
Lead the Eagle boys on whatever course they’re running on, and Eagle senior Trenton Rickels did it again at a North Linn Invitational that was actually a little more like a mini state meet with eight state-ranked programs taking part in Troy Mills Saturday, Oct. 9.
“North Linn was pretty much like all year,” said Midland cross country coach Jon Eganhouse, as his star senior once again set the pace finishing 65th against the 126-runner field coming though with a time of 19:12.
“With Trent leading the way. Jayson Ruley had a personal-best time and Milo Smith made it back and with little practice time had a 24:17.”
Ruley was second on the Midland boys’ team and 105th overall after his 21:05 clocking while Smith place 121st. Jay Bentley (123rd, 26:16), Bryce Rushford (124th, 26:18) and Vincent Kunde (132nd, 38:21) rounded out the Eagles’ efforts in Troy Mills scoring 519 points to place 18th at the 18-team event.
Class 3A second-ranked Marion dominated the field scoring a mere 47 points to blow past class 2A second-ranked Tipton’s 90-point total. 3A sixth-ranked Solon (94 points), 2A third-ranked Williamsburg (129), 1A third-ranked Maquoketa Valley (159), 2A sixth-ranked Grundy Center/Gladbrook Reinbeck (165), 3A 17th-ranked Washington (180) and 1A 12th-ranked Iowa City Regina (217) rounded out the top-8 in the boys’ team standings.
Kaitlin Kunde was the lone representative in the varsity girls’ race at North Linn, and turned in a time of 27:31, good enough to place 92nd overall against a field that featured an amazing nine state-ranked programs.
3A top-ranked Solon cruised to the girls’ team title in Troy Mills scoring 40 points while fourth-ranked Tipton was runner-up with 89 points.
Midland opened their week in Bellevue Monday, Oct. 4, where the boys scored 125 points to place sixth against the six-team Marquette field, and were led by, you guessed it, Rickels with a 20:06 clocking that placed him 17th overall.
Ruley (26th, 21:50), Tristan Kunde (31st, 23:23), Bentley (39th, 25:50) and Rushford (44th, 27:56) all to the course as well while Vincent Kunde posted a personal-best time of 36:07 in placing 45th and topping Clinton Prince of Peace’s Nemo Mallicoat who finished in 36:13.
Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City topped the field scoring 36 points to win the boys’ team title while Dubuque Wahlert (44) was runner-up.
Kaitlin Kunde, as she has been all fall long, was the lone Eagle girls’ runner and posted a 29:58 clocking that was good enough to place 23rd against the 24-runner field.
Midland High School inducted another member into their Athletics Hall of Fame Friday, Oct. 8, enshrining running legend Phil Coppess, which had Eganhouse particularly pleased.
“The notable part of Phil Coppess entering the Midland Athletics Hall of Fame is that he is the first entrant not to graduate from Midland,” Eganhouse said. “Phil graduated from Oxford Junction (who joined with Midland more than a quarter century ago) in 1972 and by the time be graduated had won five state titles in track and cross country. He probably would have been named to the 1984 Olympic team if he had not hurt his back.
“It was a great thrill for me to speak to him on Friday. When I ran cross country for OJ in the early 80s, he was a local legend. He told me about the one-mile cross country meet the state used to hold and how he ran it on a 440-yard track. Congratulations Phil.”
Coppess, since graduating in Jones County in the early 70s, cemented himself as one of the top marathon runners in the entire country and has been written up in the New York Times as recently as 2012, as well as numerous other newspapers and magazines over the years.