CASCADE
Taking part in one of class 1A’s toughest state meet qualifiers hosted by Cascade Thursday, Oct. 20, the Midland cross country team saw the careers of a couple faithful runners come to close on an extremely challenging Fillmore Golf Course.
“We didn’t get any runners to state, but I did want to see Jayson Ruley and Milo Smith break 20-minutes in their last race, but they were not able to,” said Eagle cross country coach Jon Eganhouse, as the hilly course made posting personal-record clockings extremely difficult.
“As for the season though, it was good. Milo and Jayson set personal bests. Both at 20:05 and both improved from the start of the season to the end. Jay Bentley worked hard to lower his times, but he could not repeat his times from his sophomore year.”
Smith closed his Midland cross country career finishing a solid 48th overall at the 101-runner qualifier crossing the line with a time of 20:36.8 while Ruley, a sophomore, added a time of 22:41.89 that was good enough to place 83rd overall.
Bentley closed his career finishing 97th turning in a 25:10.86 clocking.
“I will be losing Jay and Milo to graduation which will take the team’s leadership and persona with it,” Eganhouse said. “Milo has been with me since seventh grade and Jay since 10th.
“As for now, I will only have two varsity runners for next fall, Jayson and (incoming freshman) Carter Willms. They both have a lot of talent, but also a lot of room for growth. My goal for next year is to fill in the missing holes. I need girls to come out and participate, but also some more boys to fill out that team, too. I will be recruiting around the school to fill my high school and middle school rosters.”
Two of the three state-ranked programs competing at the qualifier secured team berths to the state meet in Fort Dodge Friday, Oct. 28, as No. 8 Cascade claimed the championship scoring 61 points while runner-up and 10th-ranked Clayton Ridge (90 points) also kept their season alive. Third-place and 15th-ranked Maquoketa Valley (115) saw their campaign come to a close as the top-2 teams and 10 individuals claimed state meet berths out of the qualifier that featured 13 programs competing.
Clinton Prince of Peace’s 13th-ranked Marcus Blount topped the individual field winning the qualifier title with a time of 17:11.20, a fraction of a second ahead of MFL-Mar Mac’s 11th-ranked Jacob Schellhorn who was runner-up in 17:11.22. Cascade’s 20th-ranked Adam Knepper (4th, 17:42.65), Clayton Ridge’s 15th-ranked Keaton Reimer (5th, 17:44.90) and Maquoketa Valley’s 19th-ranked Matthew Schaul (6th, 17:45.98) represented the remainder of the state-ranked individuals competing at the meet. Postville’s unranked Abdiaziz Ibrahim surprised the field taking third overall with a 17:36.26 clocking.
