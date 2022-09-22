WYOMING
Taking to his home cross country meet for the final time, Midland senior Milo Smith made some lasting memories coming through with a solid performance Monday, Sept. 12, on the Little Bear Country Club course.
WYOMING
Taking to his home cross country meet for the final time, Midland senior Milo Smith made some lasting memories coming through with a solid performance Monday, Sept. 12, on the Little Bear Country Club course.
Smith, running on his home course for the final time with fellow senior Jay Bentley, came through with a top-10 effort as his 23-minute, 16-second clocking was good enough to place a season-best seventh against the 39-runner field.
“There were some sprinkles before the start, but it cleared off for a cool, sunny afternoon,” said Eagle cross country coach Jon Eganhouse. “Milo finished seventh on a newly configured course. I thought that everyone ran a competitive race with the others.”
Bentley, also ran on his home course for the final time placed 34th overall coming through with a time of 29:03 while sophomore teammate Jayson Ruley just missed the top-10 individually placing 11th overall with a 23:53 clocking.
Class 2A 19th-ranked Northeast topped the boys’ field in Wyoming scoring a mere 15 points taking each of the first five spots in the race while North Cedar (63 points), Bellevue-Marquette (71) and West Liberty (88) rounded out the boys’ team standings.
Northeast’s Carter Jargo led all runners coming winning he boys’ individual title crossing the finish line with a time of 21:19. North Cedar’s Clancey VanOort (6th, 22:59) and Smith snapped the successive run of Northeast individual performances.
Northeast had the only team competing in the girls’ race scoring 15 points while North Cedar’s Hunter Jones claimed the individual title winning with a time of 23:40.
Midland also hosted middle school races, with Eagle eighth-grader Carter Willms talking part for the hosts placing fourth against the 27-runner boys’ field coming through with a time of 14:41.
Midland doubled up on meets last week also competing in Cascade Thursday, Sept. 15, where Smith once again led the way coming through with a time of 22:10 that was good enough to place 107th overall. Ruley (121st, 22:40.4) and Bentley (170th, 27:48) also took to the challenging and extremely hilly Fillmore course.
“Looking at our weakness, it was that last mile,” Eganhouse said. “We were competitive in the first two miles and then there was the drop. This next week we are looking at working more on those longer distances both physically and mentally.”
The boys’ meet was loaded with state-ranked programs (seven of them) and individuals as class 3A third-ranked Marion topped the field scoring 48 points to win the team title while 2A top-ranked Tipton was second scoring 62 points.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.