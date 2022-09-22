jex-09222022-spt-mid-cc-smith-12a.jpg

Midland’s Milo Smith makes his way through the Fillmore Country Club cross country course hosted by Cascade Thursday, Sept. 15, leading the Eagle boys placing 107th overall with a time of 22:10 against a talent-laden 177-runner field.

 Mike Putz • Staff Photo

WYOMING

Taking to his home cross country meet for the final time, Midland senior Milo Smith made some lasting memories coming through with a solid performance Monday, Sept. 12, on the Little Bear Country Club course.

