Opening a busy week with a meet in Bellevue Monday, Sept. 19, the Midland cross country team felt the heat against the seven-team field, and stepped up to the challenge.
“We seem to do better on this rolling Bellevue Country Club course and the times reflected that,” said Eagle cross country coach Jon Eganhouse. “Jayson Ruley led our runners as it was a fast-paced race and the other runners’ times showed that, too.”
Ruley crossed the finish line first on the team and 31st overall against the 59-runner field coming through with a time of 21-minutes, 8-seconds while Milo Smith was 34th after his 21:26 effort. Jay Bentley rounded out the solid Midland performances posting a time of 26:33 that was good enough to place 56th overall.
The class 1A third-ranked host Comets won their own meet title scoring 41 points to edge past runner-up Northeast (49 points). Bellevue’s top-ranked Payton Griebel claimed the individual championship as well coming through with a time of 17:01 that was 20-seconds faster than runner-up and 1A 17th-ranked Marcus Blount, of Clinton Prince of Peace.
The Eagles also had a runner competing in the middle school race as eighth-grader Carter Willms was 17th crossing the finish line with a time of 11:49 against the 44-runner field.
The Midland boys were on the course again five days later taking to a challenging Anamosa meet Saturday, Sept. 24, that featured seven state-ranked teams.
“We ran Anamosa for a second time this season and our times did stay consistent though I was hoping our pacing would have been a little better on the cool morning,” Eganhouse said. “At this time of the year I would like to see the times dropping faster than what they’ve been. I will be challenging the runners to drop time in the next several weeks and move up their finishing spots.
“This week we will return to the Bill Bails meet at Lowden and the guys should not have much problems on the fairly flat course, but it will be an up-tempo race.”
The pace was fast in Anamosa Saturday too, as Ruley led the way placing 91st overall coming through with a time of 21:42 while Smith (92nd, 21:46) and Bentley (102nd, 26:10) battled a field that included 2A top-ranked Tipton, who claimed the Raider Invitational team title scoring 66 points while 2A 13th-ranked Oelwein (70), 2A seventh-ranked Monticello (89), 3A 12th-ranked Solon (111), 1A 11th-ranked North Linn (193), 2A 14th-ranked Anamosa (198) and 1A ninth-ranked Cascade (200) were all included among the 15-teams competing.
