ANAMOSA
Taking advantage of some ideal conditions on a fast course in Anamosa Saturday, Sept. 25, the Midland boys (and girl) came through with some of their best performances of the season.
“It was a nice, cool morning in Anamosa with teams there from up-and-down eastern Iowa,” said Eagle cross country coach Jon Eganhouse, as just about every runner who took to the course had a personal-record clocking.
“The boys ran some of their best times. I talked to them afterwards that their times are dropping now, but we still need to be more competitive as a team. We have a week off now until we are back in Bellevue on October 4, so plenty of time to get miles and speed training in.”
Trenton Rickels led the way for the Midland boys in Anamosa posting a 19:42 clocking against a field that saw six state-ranked programs and nine state-ranked individuals competing. Rickels placed 64th overall against the loaded 111-runner field while Milo Smith had a season-best time of 21:41, good enough to place 95th overall. Jayson Ruley (96th, 21:49), Tristan Kunde (101st, 22:08), Jay Bentley (110th, 25:24) and Bryce Rushford (111th, 26:14) all helped the Eagle team to a 444-point total which placed Midland 11th against the 11-team field.
Kaitlin Kunde ran her personal-best time finishing 80th with a 27:19 clocking in the varsity girls’ race.
The Eagles had representation in the middle school competitions as well with Amlaeh Jerome placing 67th with a time of 21:34 in the girls’ run while Brandon Kunde posted a time of 18:37 in the boys’ event, good enough to place 81st overall.
Midland opened their week Monday, Sept. 20, with the first of what will be three trips to Bellevue, where the Eagle boys placed seventh against the seven-team field scoring 184 points.
“Trenton was still recovering from the previous week and did not run,” Eganhouse said. “Our leader at Bellevue for the boys was Jayson Ruley.”
Ruley tallied a time of 23:00.4 that placed him 37th individually at the meet while Smith was second on the team and 41st overall after his 24:03.8 effort.
Tristan Kunde (44th, 24:22.7), Bentley (48th, 25:50.9) and Rushford (55th, 31:55) rounded out the Midland boys’ performances as class 1A 12th-ranked Bellevue won their own meet scoring 40 points to edge past runner-up Northeast (50 points). Camanche (77), Bellevue-Marquette (111), Clinton Prince of Peace (112) and Maquoketa (114) completed the team scoring in the varsity boys’ event.
Kaitlin Kunde crossed the finish line with a time of 28:43, good enough to place 25th overall for the Eagle varsity girls while Brandon Kunde scored a 38th-place showing after his 17:10 effort in the middle school boys’ event.