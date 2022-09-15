The Midland cross country program, over the years, is very familiar with Tipton.
Until recently, it’s been the Eagles’ season-opening meet, and on those many occasions it’s usually been pretty hot weather-wise, too.
Tuesday, Sept. 6, was no different for a whole new collection of Midland runners, who battled the conditions the very best they could.
“Tipton was its typical warm and muggy race with competition from large and small schools,” said Eagle cross country coach Jon Eganhouse, who brought three runners with him to compete at Midland’s second meet of the 2022 campaign.
“Milo Smith and Jayson Ruley ran fairly close together with Milo edging Jayson out with a time of 22:26 while Jayson finished in 22:30.”
Smith crossed the finish line 64th overall against the 93-runner field that featured 13 teams and six state-ranked programs while Ruley was 66th. Jay Bentley also took to the course for the Midland team coming through with a time of 28:49 that was good enough to place 89th overall.
Class 2A top-ranked Tipton claimed their own boys’ meet championship blowing away the field with a 42-point total while 1A second-ranked Iowa City Regina was runner-up with 73 points.
The Eagles also competed in middle school races with Carter Willms (25th, 10:20) taking part in the boys’ race while Amlaeh Jerome (97th, 15:43) competed in the girls’ event.
Midland doubled up meets taking to the course two days later in Goose Lake, where the Eagles, led by Smith’s 13th-place, 21:33.88 effort, took part in the Northeast cross country invitational.
“Northeast was a small but competitive meet,” Eganhouse said. “Jay took over a minute off his time from the Tipton meet.”
Ruley added a 21:54.54 clocking that placed him 15th against the varsity boys’ field while Bentley was 32nd after his improved 27:41.12 performance.