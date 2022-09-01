After watching his team’s season-opener against Lone Tree wiped out by storms last week just as they were beginning to get things going, Midland football coach Lennie Miller saw the Eagles pick up right where they left off displaying dominant football on both sides of the line of scrimmage during a lopsided victory at English Valleys Friday, Aug. 26.
“This game was everything I knew it could be, and were just about to start showing a week ago against Lone Tree when weather took away that opportunity,” said Miller, as his team held the Bears to a mere 66 yards of total offense while piling up 325 of their own in what will go down as an official 52-0 season-opening win.
“We won the turnover battle hands down and Caden Ballou was outstanding on both sides of the football. We had English Valleys frustrated from the very start and we just kept that going all night long. Our conditioning was superior too, and that’s going to take us a long way this season. Our kids are locked in.”
Midland (1-0) received the opening kick-off and seven plays later found the end zone when Ballou found Zain Sauer open for a 36-yard scoring pass play that quickly gave the visitors a lead.
They would only continue to add on.
After a Sauer two-point conversion run the Eagles led 8-0.
Then it was the defense’s turn to take center stage.
Midland held the English Valleys offense to a mere two yards during a three-and-out series, which gave the ball back to the Eagle offense.
“Our second series was our worst of the game on offense, but I guess it’s tough to be perfect,” said Miller, as Midland was forced to punt (their lone of the game). “We spent the rest of the game taking the ball away from them and scoring touchdowns ourselves.”
Ballou scored on a nine-yard touchdown run late in the opening quarter ending a three-play drive to extend the Midland advantage to 14-0.
Another Sauer touchdown started the scoring in the second stanza for the visitors before Brayden Grau picked off an English Valleys pass and raced 39 yards and into the end zone giving the Eagles a 28-0 halftime advantage.
“English Valleys runs a read-option offense and we did a great job of coming into this game prepared for what we were going to see and played good assignment football,” Miller said. “Our middle linebackers were disciplined and stayed home and the English Valleys guys ran right to them.
“We well-diagnosed their offense and dominated all night long.”
Sauer and Sawyer House added second half interceptions for the Midland defense, setting up touchdowns for the offense as Ballou tallied a pair of third quarter scores stretching the Eagle lead to 44-0.
Ballou tallied his fourth score of the game in the final frame wrapping a night that saw the star senior rush for 181 yards on 18 carries on the ground while completing 3-of-5 passes through the air for another 69 yards. Sauer, Grau and Warren Etten each tallied one reception in the Midland passing game.
Ballou was also sensational defensively coming through with a team-high 11 tackles, including four assisted quarterback sacks while Sauer added six more tackles. Seth Bixler and Shayden Hansen were also all over the field making five tackles each.
“Football is a game of momentum, and the earlier you can get that momentum the better,” Miller said. “We set the tone in English Valleys early and now have a lot of momentum heading into week two this season.