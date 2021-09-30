WYOMING
Already down a couple of key players on offense, Midland football coach Lennie Miller found it very challenging to be able to mix things up when he lost another against visiting Springville Friday, Sept. 24, and in the end, it cost his team a very important class 8-player district 5 game.
“Our backs are now firmly against the wall when it comes to making a playoff appearance,” said Miller, as his team and a huge home crowd in Wyoming were stunned after dropping a 43-8 final against the visiting Orioles.
“We’re not completely out of it yet, but we’re going to have to win out and most likely get some help for us to be playing post-season ball. The rest of the way out is really going to be about character and resilience. We have to continue to believe and battle the best we can, because we have winnable games ahead and you never know what can happen.”
Midland (2-4, 2-2) struggled to get their offense going most of the night, finishing just 195 yards of total offense, but even with yards coming at a premium the Eagles were able to stay within striking distance early when Zain Sauer found the end zone after a 16-yard scamper in the second quarter that pulled the hosts to win a touchdown at 14-8.
Little did Midland fans know it at the time, but it would be their final score of the evening.
“We just got too one-dimensional on offense, and it cost us,” Miller said. “We picked a bad time to have a bad game and Springville, to their credit, probably had their best game of the year. We struggled to move the ball on offense and couldn’t get the stops we needed to get defensively to get the Springville offense off the field.”
The Orioles got the ball first to start the game and while they were able to march the football to Midland’s side of the field, the Eagle defense rose to the occasion and stopped the visitors on downs.
Midland’s first possession ended with an interception that actually worked the same as a punt pinning the Orioles at their own 23-yard line.
The Midland defense proved strong on Springville’s second possession a 3-and-out that forced a punt and by all indications, it appeared the 2021 contest was going to play out much like so many others have over the years against the Orioles, a low scoring slugfest.
“It did look like that for a while there,” Miller said. “And we would have taken that kind of game too, it would have played right in to the physical style we like. It just didn’t wind up going that way, and Springville just took off.”
On the Orioles’ third possession of the game Springville quarterback Dylan DeMean ended a short 5-play, 57-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown scamper, and the visitors were on the boards first leading 6-0.
The Orioles scored again on their next possession and led 14-0 before Sauer gave the hosts some hope with his second quarter touchdown run.
The big run was just beginning, however, and it came from the Springville offense who scored the final two touchdowns of the first half, both coming on scoring strikes of 18 and 20 yards from DeMean to Luke Menster.
Midland trailed 28-8 at the half and continued to battle in the third quarter, holding the Oriole offense scoreless in the frame.
“Our kids battled the best they could,” Miller said. “We were already down Cayden Miller and Jon Thomsen, then at the end of the first half we lose Brayden Grau to injury, too. That made things really tough for us, not only offensively, but defensively too. It proved to be just too much to overcome.”
Springville closed the scoring with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns, both on Menster runs.
“The final score of this game may have surprised a lot of people,” Miller said. “It surprised us. I really thought we would have been able to do a better job defensively than we did, but Springville had a very smart offensive package and got the ball to Menster, their top playmaker, and we allowed him to make plays.”
The Orioles finished with 307 yards of total offense keyed by a balanced attack getting 167 through the air and 140 on the ground.
“There were some positives for us in this game,” Miller said. “I thought Seth Bixler had an amazing game. Caden Ballou looked good even after reinjuring his ankle last week and getting Garrett Eubanks back on the field was a nice addition too. We really needed that, and he’ll be key for us going forward.”
Ballou led the hosts rushing for 75 yards on 21 carries while he also completed 5-of-10 passes for 36 yards while Sauer also threw passes completing 2-of-5 for 25 yards. Sauer led the receiving corps hauling in three passes for 32 yards while Bixler had two catches for 22 yards.
Ballou, Grau and Shayden Hansen were all over the field defensively for the Eagles each making seven tackles while Grau also had an interception that set up the lone Midland touchdown on the night. Kaleb Westphal added six tackles with Bixler, Sauer and Keegan Rushford all adding four more each to the effort.