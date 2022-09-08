WYOMING
What started as a back-and-forth contest that had most Midland football fans thinking the last team with the ball was going to win against visiting Clarksville Friday, Sept. 2, instead witnessed a game that ended a long Eagle drought against the Indians.
And it didn’t wind up being a back-and-forth one either, at the end anyway.
Instead, fans in Wyoming were once again treated to more Midland dominance.
“We have played Clarksville several times over the past 15 years, but have never come up with a win until Friday night,” said Eagle football coach Lennie Miller, as his team used a 30-point fourth quarter outburst to pull away for the impressive 54-24 triumph over the Indians.
“This was a good one to get checked off our bucket list. We knew Clarksville would be a solid team. They were however, very run heavy. Our scouting showed that they threw the ball twice vs. New London. Defensively our thinking was to once again play assignment football. We put a lot on nose-tackle Keegan Rushford this week in taking on a very big and athletic center for Clarksville, and he came through for us. The thinking was to attack him, pushing him back into the pulling lane of guards to take away the trap plays and have our defensive ends be disciplined in reading the QB fakes. The rest would be up to our linebacking corps to stop MaKade Bloker, who was a very good running back.”
Midland’s defense did its job, but early on the two team’s traded touchdowns as the Eagles scored first when quarterback Caden Ballou raced 14 yards and into the end zone. After a successful two-point run by Zain Sauer, the hosts led 8-0.
Clarksville quickly answered with a score of their own returning the ensuing kick-off for a touchdown and trailed 8-6 after a failed two-point try.
Midland (2-0) came right back and scored again on their second possession of the contest when Sauer took a short pass from Ballou and raced 36 yards into the end zone. After a Ballou two-point run on the conversion attempt, it was 16-6 Eagles.
But not for long.
The Indians, on their second offensive series of the game (the first ended with Midland stopping Clarksville on downs) used another big play to score as a 43-yard run had the visitors trailing just 16-12 at the first quarter horn.
For the next two quarters scoring would become much more difficult as defenses began to dominate, but the Eagles were able to scratch across another touchdown in the second stanza when Ballou found Sauer open for an electrifying 57-yard scoring pass play.
Midland led 24-12 at the half and after a scoreless third quarter that saw numerous turnovers, the Eagle offense went back to work in the final frame.
But it was the visitors who got the scoring started in the fourth pulling to within six points of Midland at 24-18.
It would be as close as they’d get.
Ballou broke free on a huge 65-yard run to immediately set the tone for the remainder of the contest before Sauer picked off a Clarksville pass and ran 26 yards for another score.
Midland led 38-18 and appeared ready to blow the Indians right off the field.
But Clarksville answered one more time.
The Indians ended a six-play, 45-yard drive with that proved to be their final touchdown of the game and trailed 38-24, but the hosts had the exclamation point as Ballou (40-yard run) and Brayden Grau (34-yard pass from Ballou) closed out the victory with scores.
“If I had to pick a Player of the Game, it would be Zain Sauer,” Miller said. “He had a pick-6 plus three huge receptions that broke us out when we needed it most.
“Our run game was very solid with Ballou leading the way with 164 yards and three TDs. Our line play is really coming along well and its maturity is helping secure a better ground game.”
Midland churned out 252 rushing yards in the game and amassed 462 total yards as Ballou was 11-of-20 for 210 yards through the air that included three more scores.
The Eagle defense limited the Indians to just 198 yards of total offense.
Ballou was one of three Midland defenders with multi-tackle performances leading the way with 15 of them while Jared Crock added 12 and Ty Jensen 11. The Eagles also tallied an impressive nine quarterback sacks with Crock getting into the Clarksville backfield regularly coming through with three.
Midland will face their toughest challenge of the season to-date taking on seventh-ranked Easton Valley in Preston Friday, Sept. 9.
“Next week is a big one, plain and simple,” Miller said. “Even though they have lost their starting quarterback, Easton Valley has a ton of talent to make up for it. Though it does change the way they approach the game.
“Last week vs. Beloit, Easton Valley used their superior size and talented running back in Charlie Simpson to rush for 513 yards. Although their passing attack still exists, if we can stop the run, we take a significant bite out of their offense. This game should have a playoff feel to it. We will be ready.”