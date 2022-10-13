LANSING
For most teams, after making the long, long trip to Lansing Kee, it takes a little time to find their footing and have their heads straight after the more than two and a half hour long bus ride to the little town tucked in northeast Iowa right along the Mississippi River.
But this Midland football team isn’t like most, and with a playoff aspirations still on the line for both clubs, it was the Eagles who came out absolutely on fire scoring 34 first half points, including two touchdowns in the opening quarter in rolling to an impressive 64-0 rout over the Kee Hawks.
“We actually did come out a little flat going three-and-out on our first offensive possession of the game, as I think the long bus ride really took a little out of us energy-wise,” said Midland football coach Lennie Miller, as his team dominated on both sides of the football all night long holding the hosts to just 132 yards of total offense while accumulating 308 of their own.
“But we were able to shake that off relatively quickly and really controlled things from there on out. We were able to mix things up offensively which kept Kee guessing as to what we were going to do with the football, and our defense just would not allow them to get any momentum going.”
After that opening possession, the Midland (4-2, 2-2) offense had its way with the Kee Hawk defense all night long, and it was quarterback Caden Ballou who the hosts just could not corral.
“We always want to come into any game being able to run the football, and having a guy like Caden on our team sure makes that an easier task, no matter the competition,” said Miller, as Ballou rushed for a career-high 265 yards on a mere 14 carries, averaging a whopping 19-yards per attempt and scoring an incredible seven touchdowns.
“We found a soft spot in the middle of the Lansing Kee defense after our first drive stalled out, and then just kept pounding away all game long. Our blocking was as good as it’s been all year long, and that was also a key to our success on the ground.”
Shayden Hansen, Keegan Rushford, Benjamin Shoaff and Ty Jensen did their jobs up front blowing huge holes for Ballou and his teammates to run through.
“Those guys played a great game,” Miller said. “Shayden may have had his best game of the year. The kid was getting it done on both side of the football.”
And it didn’t take long for the fireworks to get started.
On the Eagles’ second offensive possession of the game, and first play of the series, Ballou raced 68 yards and into the end zone giving the visitors a 6-0 advantage.
It would be a sign as to what was to come for Midland fans, and they were going to enjoy every second of it.
After Jared Crock recovered a Kee Hawk fumble on the second play of the hosts’ ensuing possession (the first play was a Jensen quarterback sack), the Eagle offense scored two plays later when Ballou found the end zone on an easy one-yard run.
After Ballou also scored on the two-point conversion, Midland led 14-0 at the first quarter horn.
They were just getting started.
Ballou scored on a 24-yard touchdown run to open the second stanza and followed that up with a 16-yard scoring pass play to teammate Zain Sauer.
The Eagles added a third score in the second quarter when Ballou broke free from the Lansing Kee defense yet again, this time taking off from 66 yards out to extend the Midland advantage to a 34-0 at the half.
The visitors would almost double that lead in the third quarter alone, and it was Ballou who got it started with an electrifying 56-yard touchdown run on the first play of their second possession of the third quarter.
A Brayden Grau two-point conversion pass play had the Eagles up 42-0, and also started the continuous clock.
“That second half wound up going pretty fast,” Miller said. “We were able to get a lot of our JV kids into the game once that started, which is always a good thing. The more varsity time they can get, the better.”
On Lansing Kee’s next possession, Jensen picked off a pass and set the Eagles up in great field position yet again.
And this time it was Grau who would finish it, scoring his first touchdown of the game racing into the end zone from 10 yards out. After a Sauer two-point conversion reception from Ballou, the lead was extended to 50-0.
Ballou closed the scoring finding the end zone two more times in the third quarter, one runs of two and 15 yards as Midland entered the final frame with an enormous 64-0 lead.
The Eagles amassed 285 rushing yards in the win Grau added 21 more on five carries while Anthony Harrington also had five yards on four attempts.
Midland didn’t need much out of their passing game as Ballou was 2-of-5 for 23 yards, competing passes to Sauer (for 16 yards) and Grau (7).
Hansen and Sauer paced the phenomenal Eagle defense making 13 tackles each as Crock and Jensen both found their way to the Kee Hawk quarterback twice in the contest. Grau added 11 tackles with Ballou also reaching double-digits with 10. Rushford (8 tackles), Seth Bixler (7) and Jensen (6) added to the defensive depth for the visitors while Sauer had an interception and a fumble recovery, one he scooped up and ran back 45 yards for the Midland team. Bixler and Crock also recovered fumbles.
“This was a big game, for both us and Kee High,” Miller said. “Now we still control our own post-season destiny and we need a win this Friday night against Edgewood-Colesburg to get in.”
Both the Eagles and Vikings sport 2-2 district records with the winner earning the final post-season spot from class 8-player district 5.
“If we can win Friday night, we get third in our district and the top-3 teams are automatic playoff qualifiers,” Miller said. “Our goals are still right there on the table in front of us. It’s time for us to finish the job. Win and we’re in.”