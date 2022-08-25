WYOMING
It was a guessing game all day long for Midland officials when it came to the Eagle football team’s scheduled 2022 season-opener hosting Lone Tree Friday, Aug. 19.
With a dire weather forecast in hand, should they bump up the scheduled start to try and get the game in? But storms were predicted to start early. So that didn’t seem like a good idea.
In the end they decided to ride it out with the scheduled 7 p.m. start and hoped Mother Nature would cooperate long enough for Midland and the visiting Lions to get all four quarters of play in during their week-zero contest.
Mother Nature allowed them one-and-a-half.
“It was a very bizarre night weather-wise,” said Midland football coach Lennie Miller, as his team battled to a scoreless tie half-way into the second quarter before lightning struck, causing what everyone hoped would be merely a delay in the game.
“It never rained on us, but there was so much lightning we just could never get the game started again. Every time a pop of lightning would fill the sky, another 30-minute delay started. After several of those and the expected rain coming on Friday night and into Saturday, we figured it would be best to just not try and make up our game with Lone Tree and just call it a scrimmage. We were all in agreement on that.”
The game had some breathtaking moments early on as both teams saw touchdown chances slip through their fingers.
For Miller, there were some frustrating moments as well.
“We were just starting to get our offense going when the lightning struck,” he said. “We were starting to figure some things out and were about to really get going on offense, but never got the chance to show it. Both teams had dropped passes that cost both of us touchdowns, so that wound up evening out.
“On defense as the game flowed, we were able to do some very good things, too. I think Lone Tree thought they would be able to run the football right down our throat being quite a bit bigger than we are, but that never happened.”
Midland wound up recording three first downs in the contest while holding the Lions to a mere one and rushed for 44 yards on 10 carries while holding the Lone Tree ground game to minus-28.
“Overall, our goals were met,” Miller said. “We were getting quick hits up the middle on offense and really did a nice job of shutting down their running game.”
Midland had 54 yards of total offense when the game was called due to lightning in the second quarter while the defense held the Lions, a normally very productive offensive team, to minus-10 yards.
Eagle quarterback Caden Ballou completed 2-of-4 passes for 10 yards, hooking up with Jared Crock (8 yards) and Brayden Grau (2) while Ballou led the Midland ground game rushing for 23 yards on five carries.
Ballou and Shayden Hansen topped the Eagle defense with three tackles each while Ty Jensen added a quarterback sack.