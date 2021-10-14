WYOMING
Knowing if they wanted to keep their fleeting playoffs hopes alive for another week, a win over class 8-player 10th-ranked Lansing Kee Friday, Oct. 8, could go a long way to providing the Eagles another opportunity for post-season play.
Through much of the opening quarter against the talented Kee Hawks, it looked every bit like Midland was going to keep those hopes alive shocking the visitors with some sensational big-play ability.
“We got off to an absolutely perfect start,” said Midland football coach Lennie Miller, who returned to the sideline after a one-week hiatus due to COVID, as his team led 14-8 in the first quarter before the visitors answered with a 40-6 run from there on out to take a 48-20 decision.
“We wanted to expand on the improvements we’ve made recently with our offensive line, and decided to run the ball right at Lansing Kee and see if they could stop it. We sure looked good on our very first play of the game.”
Midland (3-5, 3-3) was impressive on the defensive side of the field early on as well, turning the Kee Hawk offense in reverse as Lansing Kee’s first three plays netted them minus-three yards, and the visitors were forced to punt.
The Eagles, on their very first play from scrimmage, hoped to set a tone that would last for the entire contest as quarterback Caden Ballou used some outstanding blocking, and then out-ran the Kee High secondary for a 40-yard touchdown.
After a successful two-point conversion run by Zain Sauer, Midland had a quick 8-0 lead.
Lansing Kee answered on their next offensive series as a mistake in the Eagle secondary allowed a Kee Hawk receiver to get free for a 54-yard touchdown, and after a successful two-point conversion by the visitors, the game was tied 8-8.
It didn’t stay that way for very long.
On the first play of the Eagles’ second offensive series, Ballou found Jamisen Dodge who hauled in a spectacular 36-yard pass setting the Midland offense up deep in Lansing Kee territory.
Five plays later, Ballou found Dodge again, this time in the corner of the end zone as the Eagle senior receiver out-jumped Kee High’s defensive back for an eight-yard touchdown reception that and gave Midland another lead, 14-8.
Again however, Lansing Kee answered, and this time the Eagles struggled to answer back.
On a fourth-and-8 call, Kee scored on a 37-yard pass play that seemed to shake Midland spirits.
But not break.
After another successful two-point conversion, the Eagles trailed 16-14. And the Kee Hawk offense was just getting started.
Though there was still plenty of fight left in the hosts.
Midland’s defense stopped Kee High on downs on their next possession, then looked to take the lead back before the Kee Hawks picked off a Ballou pass, setting up the offense who scored immediately to take a 24-14 second quarter lead.
The visitors would add another second quarter score and headed into the halftime break with all the momentum leading 32-14.
“We were still right there in the game after that interception,” Miller said. “Only down by one score, but then things seemed to get out of hand pretty quickly. Lansing Kee is a fourth down team. They’ll go for it just about anywhere they are on the field, and they did it against us in that first half.
“I was happy with the way we came out and played in the third quarter, too. We were able to get going again, but just couldn’t get it all the way turned around.”
Midland found paydirt first in the third quarter when Ballou scored on a nine-yard scamper to pull the hosts within 12 points at 32-20.
It would be as close as they’d get the rest of the way as Kee High scored a third quarter touchdown of their own then added insurance in the final frame to take the 28-point final.
“Lansing Kee made it extremely difficult for us to come back because we couldn’t get their offense off the field much of the second half,” Miller said. “They lined up in that I-formation and just started chewing up yards with their ground game. Not only did they chew up yards, they chewed up lots of the second half clock. We didn’t have much of a chance because we just couldn’t get them off the field.”
Midland’s offense, which got off to such a hot start, was limited to 143 total yards with 73 coming in the ground game and 70 in the passing game.
Ballou led the Eagle rushing attack with 49 yards on 21 carries while he was also 6-of-16 passing for 70 yards.
Ballou was also extremely busy defensively as well, making 11 tackles that tied for team-best honors with Brayden Grau. Sauer and Kaleb Westphal added eight tackles each, with Westphal helping add to the early Midland momentum recording a quarterback sack on the Kee Hawks’ first offensive series.
Sauer added an interception for the Eagle defense as well.
The visitors kept the Midland defense guessing early on before going strictly to the ground game for much of the second half, passing for 167 yards, much of that coming in the game’s first two quarters, before rushing for another 196.
“Even with this loss, I think we still have the slimmest of playoff hopes,” Miller said. “But a lot of things have to fall together just right to make that happen.
“Honestly, we’re done thinking about that stuff now. We just want to line-up and play a good football game at Edgewood-Colesburg Friday night, and then we’ll see how things shake out. That’s all we can do.”